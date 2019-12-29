To the shock of nobody, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb announced Sunday he will leave OU early and enter the NFL Draft. Lamb, a true junior, was sensational during his three years with the Sooners. Time and time again, he amazed OU fans with his abilities on jump balls and the run after the catch and even as a downfield blocker. There reached a real point where every time Lamb touched it, you wondered if he was going to score.

Deuce Out



Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Oi5i1Orejq — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) December 29, 2019

Lamb had four catches for 119 yards in OU’s 63-28 loss to No. 1 LSU in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night to give him one more 100-yard game in his career and seven this season. For the season, Lamb finished with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was named a Biletnikoff Award finalist, given to the nation’s best receiver. For his career, Lamb ended with 173 catches for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. There is going to be a strong argument that even though his numbers aren’t the best in OU history that Lamb is the best receiver to ever come through Norman.

