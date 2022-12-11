One of the hottest names in the first week of the transfer portal is highly productive Kent State receiver Dante Cephas . He was an early offer for Oklahoma alongside Georgia, Colorado, Penn St., Miami, and Notre Dame among others. It's time to take a look at the talented Pennsylvania product and what has caught the eye of L'Damian Washington and the Sooners staff.

Career Stats: 28 career games, 145 receptions, 2,139 yards and 12 touchdowns.

PFF Grade in 2022: 81.6

High: 83.7 - Ohio

Low: 61.6 - Georgia

Eligibility Remaining: Two years

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Some of Oklahoma's sales job has already been done for them with Dante Cephas seeing Norman for himself already. He is also a vertical threat that seems to fit Oklahoma well.

What's on Tape: For a player with his measurables Cephas is surprisingly slippery with the easy ability to work up field and challenge any solo tackler. He's got easy acceleration and an impressive catch radius with his long arms and big frame.