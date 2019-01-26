The goal was for production, and the Sooners are getting that and then some. It was back on display Saturday afternoon in an impressive 86-55 win against visiting Vanderbilt in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

With so much experience for Oklahoma basketball, head coach Lon Kruger didn’t flinch in making a change to the starting lineup a couple of weeks ago.

Bieniemy was the star for OU in the come-from-behind victory in Bedlam against Oklahoma State, while Odomes was crucial in setting the tone early and often vs. the Commodores.

“It’s just how our offense is set up basically,” Odomes said. “It’s just drive and kick it. When I see the open lanes and when we’ve got shooters like Christian, it leaves the lane even more open. It opened up for me and my teammates as well. I was able to get to the rim and finish.”

Odomes finished with 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go with three assists and three rebounds. For Odomes, it was another example of playing within himself and being the selfless player he has been during his time in Norman.

For Christian James, it was about returning to being that scorer. Uncharacteristically quiet with just five points at OSU, James had six points in the opening four minutes on his way to a team-high 21 points with five rebounds and three steals.

“Sometimes you gotta look yourself in the mirror and lock back in and focus,” James said. “I got a lot of reps up in the past couple days and I’m just locked in. I was focused today.”

OU (15-5 overall, 3-4 Big 12) has been in some tight battles in the last month. The Sooners eliminated that possibility with a 19-0 run in the first half that led to a 41-23 halftime lead. OU never let Vandy get closer than 16 points the rest of the way.

Brady Manek added 16 points, and Bieniemy simply filled the stat sheet with seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.

“I thought he moved the ball, he controlled the tempo when he had the opportunity in transition,” Kruger said. “He got some steals defensively. He's playing very well. He's very secure. He really doesn't care if he scores or not, but he wants to get the good result.”

The only bit of a concern is regarding Kristian Doolittle. A thigh injury kept him out of most of the second half. Although OU didn’t need him vs. Vandy, he’s definitely a crucial piece to the OU puzzle the rest of the way and should be OK for Baylor on Monday evening.

“He got hit in the upper thigh on Wednesday and it's been a little tender,” Kruger said. “He got hit on the same spot today. I think he'll be fine. But no need stressing it or getting him back in there at that point in the second half.”