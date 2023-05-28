Editor's Note: This is the latest installment of my column series that runs on Sundays. With this series, I typically focus on one big idea and follow it up with one or two smaller notes. If you have any suggestions on something you’d like me to write about, please feel free to reach out or discuss them in the comment section.

Any fan of Oklahoma athletics has certainly heard the term “Sooner Magic.”

I’m not sure it has a proper definition. If you ask OU fans, they’d likely tell you that you know it when you see it.

The roots of it can be traced to 1976, when Barry Switzer’s Sooners trailed Nebraska 17-7 before miraculously clinching a 20-17 victory in the final moments. Since then, there’s been several iconic plays that have been attributed to Sooner Magic.

Most fans likely have a favorite play. Keith Jackson’s 41-yard catch that set up the game-winning field goal to beat Nebraska in 1986? Roy Williams and the 'Superman' dive against Texas in 2001?

Sooner Magic, historically, has been mostly limited to football. But when the OU softball team defeated Clemson 8-7 on Saturday, clinching the super regional championship and a spot in the Women’s College World Series, it proved something.

Patty Gasso and her squad are creating their own version of Sooner Magic.

How else to explain what happened in the seventh inning?

Clemson had simply out-executed the Sooners late in the game, scoring seven unanswered runs to take a 7-4 lead. The Sooners’ offense, which had no momentum, needed at least three runs in the top of the seventh to extend the game.

Tiare Jennings and Haley Lee found their way on base, but there were two outs on the board when Kinzie Hansen stepped to the plate. Hansen, facing Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle, quickly fell down 0-2 in the count.

One more strike, or one more out, the Sooners would’ve had to return to Marita Hynes Field for Game 3 of the super regional with their season on the line. Instead, Hansen ripped a three-run home run to left field, tying the game and forcing extra innings.