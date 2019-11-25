As we break down the Future Sooners three of Oklahoma's most high-profile commits put up truly eye-popping numbers this weekend, another star receiver continued his huge role of big-time games. One offensive lineman went for a state title and plenty more were out to impress this weekend. Who took home this week's MVP?

The Skinny: Reedy (6-5) ended their season in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves teammates had the week off. Next Week: Webster Groves (5-5) has a game against rival Kirkwood on Thu., Nov. 28.

The Skinny: Conyers had a two-point conversion as well as a point after kick in Gruver's 59-26 demolition of Van Horn. Next Week: Gruver (8-4) is meeting Stratford in the third round of the Texas class 2A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Cooper helped Covington to a 7-0 lead through three quarters thanks to his 74-yard interception return for touchdown and more than 15 tackles but it wasn't enough as turnovers hurt Covington and saw them fall 17-7 to Destrehan. Next Week: Covington (7-5) ended their season in the second round of the Louisiana class 5A playoffs.

The Skinny: In one of the biggest matchups in the state of Texas Darby had 18 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns (1, 69). However it wasn't quite enough as, for the second straight year, Darby and Consolidated were downed by Ft. Bend Marshall. This time to the tune of 32-27. Next Week: Consolidated (11-1) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Downs had a huge night in Weatherford's 53-33 win over Sallisaw. The talented junior logged 110 yards receiving, seven tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and several hurries. Next Week: Weatherford (10-2) is meeting Tuttle in the semifinals of the Oklahoma 4A playoffs on Friday at Noble at 1 p.m.

The Skinny: Central (7-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Harrison helped his team to a 14 point lead but they couldn't hang on as St. Mary Ryken scored 17 straight points to make it 17-14. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (8-4) ended their season in the finals of the WCAC playoffs.

The Skinny: Ranchview (9-2) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 4A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Jackson and Foster fought back from down 14 to crush Georgetown 52-14. Next Week: Foster (8-4) is meeting Shadow Creek at Challenger Stadium in the third round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs on Friday at 2 p.m.

The Skinny: McClellan is back on a roll with 240 yards rushing and five touchdowns (51, 7, 3, 52, 6) in less than three quarters of Aledo's 52-24 win over Royse City. Next Week: Aledo (11-1) is meeting Red Oak at AT&T stadium in the third round of the Texas class 5A division two playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Poteet (5-6) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Mims, after one game out, had a massive night with nine receptions for 285-yards and three touchdowns (65, 85, 50). Mims also had a, roughly, 40-yard kickoff return as Lone Star downed College Station 45-30. Next Week: Lone Star (12-0) is meeting Highland Park in the third round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs on Friday at 3:30 p.m at AT&T stadium.

The Skinny: Nelson and Williams Fields kept rolling, crushing the playoffs top seed, Casteel 52-17. Next Week: Williams Field (12-2) is meeting Campo Verde in the finals of the Arizona Conference 5A playoffs on Dec. 7 at Sun Devil stadium at 11 a.m.

The Skinny: National Christian Academy ended their season at 7-3. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates fell behind early and nearly came back to down crosstown rivals Owasso. However, even with Raym leading a powerful ground game they couldn't get it going as they fell to the Rams 42-27. Next Week: Broken Arrow (9-3) finished their season in the semifinals of the 6A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Vandagriff and his team may have come up short against four-time defending state champion, Eagles Landing Christian, 62-57. But it wasn't for lack of effort from their quarterback who was 29-for-46 for 525 yards and six touchdowns along with 13-carries for 79 and two more touchdowns on the ground. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (9-3) ended their season in the second round of the Georgia class A private playoffs. WEEK 13 MVP

The Skinny: Walker, who is out for the season with an injury, watched as his team downed Tulsa Edison 42-41. Next Week: McGuinness (11-2) is meeting Bishop Kelley in the semifinals of the Oklahoma class 5A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: King (7-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Lamar fought their way back to a 35-7 deficit but in the end still fell to Midland Lee 55-49 but their star receiver did plenty with six receptions for 166-yards and two touchdowns (5, 37). Next Week: Lamar (10-2) ended their season in the second round of the Texas class 6A division one playoffs.