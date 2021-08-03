Closing the Gap
There was a point in time that Rivals100 cornerback Gentry Williams was considering an early decision. But to hear the Tulsa Booker T. Washington start tell it following some summer visits, both of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news