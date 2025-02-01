Report Card: Oklahoma grabs 30-point victory over No. 24 Vanderbilt

The final 25 minutes of Oklahoma’s game against Vanderbilt were their best stretch of basketball this season. Saturday’s matchup against No. 24 Vanderbilt was a must-win for Porter Moser’s squad, and they delivered—blowing out the Commodores by 30-points (!) despite trailing at halftime. The recipe for success? Five players in double figures, 55% shooting from three, a 39-24 rebounding advantage, and a staggering 61 second-half points. Jeremiah Fears led the charge, bouncing back from a scoreless outing earlier in the week with 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Jalon Moore was right behind him, adding 19 points. This crucial 97-67 win moves Oklahoma to 16-5 (3-5) in conference play. Here’s a look at the Report Card:

Starting Five: A

Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears (0) and forward Jalon Moore (14) celebrate after a basket against the Vanderbilt Commodores (Photo by Alonso Adams)

The Fears and Moore duo shined in today’s game, but it’s worth noting that Duke Miles also performed exceptionally well. Fears put on a show, tallying 21 points on 8-12 shooting from the field, 1-3 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. He also added six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and five turnovers. Moore notched 19 points and four rebounds on 6-9 shooting from the field and 2-4 from behind the arc. In the first half, Moore was limited due to foul trouble, but in the second half, he scored 15 of his 19 points on an incredibly efficient 5-7 shooting. Miles had 11 points on an efficient 5-6 shooting from the field and 1-1 from beyond the arc. He also pitched in four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block. You could argue that Miles was the X-factor in this game, as he was efficient and made big shots when it mattered. Brycen Goodine had 8 points on 2-2 shooting from beyond the arc. His two three-pointers came during Oklahoma’s big 21-0 run. Sam Godwin had 4 points and three rebounds on 2-4 shooting from the field.

Bench: A

The Dale, Oklahoma native, Dayton Forsythe, has been coming on as of late, and today was his breakout game. Forsythe totaled 14 points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists on 5-8 shooting from the field and 2-4 shooting from deep in 22 minutes. He was the energizer bunny, sparking Oklahoma’s huge run, and played an exceptional game. Glenn Taylor totaled 7 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes of play. He shot 3-6 from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc. Luke Northweather had 6 points on a perfect 2-2 shooting from the field and 1-1 shooting from deep. Kobe Elvis chipped in 5 points, four turnovers, and three rebounds on 2-4 shooting from the field and 1-3 shooting from deep.

Three-Point Shooting: A-plus

When you shoot 11-20 (55%) from behind the arc, you’re going to be tough to beat. And that’s exactly what happened today—the Sooners were so dialed in from deep that even Vanderbilt, a team that thrives on three-point shooting, couldn’t keep up. Of those 11 makes, eight different players knocked down a three. Goodine, Moore, and Forsythe each hit two, while Fears, Miles, Elvis, Taylor, and Northweather all added one. It was raining threes in Norman, especially in the second half, when the Sooners buried seven of their 11 triples.

The Middle Eight: A-plus

Oklahoma Sooners guard Dayton Forsythe (7) drives around Vanderbilt Commodores guard Chris Manon (30) (Photo by Alonso Adams)

From the final three minutes of the first half to the under-16 timeout in the second, the Sooners erupted for a 28-6 run. Forsythe played a key role, sparking momentum with a sequence where he forced a jump ball to regain possession, converted a layup, and then stripped a Vanderbilt player for a turnover. In the final three minutes before halftime, Forsythe added five points, while Miles chipped in four, and Northweather knocked down a clutch three. That late surge cut Oklahoma’s deficit to just two at the break. The Sooners came out firing in the second half, drilling four quick three-pointers — two from Goodine and one each from Miles and Moore — fueling a dominant 21-0 run. During the middle eight, the Sooners were firing on all cylinders, completely shifting the momentum and cruising to a 30-point victory.

Ball Security: D-minus

Ball security was one of the few missteps for the Sooners in Saturday’s game. Disclaimer: Vanderbilt is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers. Still, 17 turnovers is a lot, and fortunately for Oklahoma, they played so well in other aspects of the game that it didn’t hurt them too much. However, the turnover issue was most apparent in the first half, when they committed 11 turnovers. You can live with turnovers when you’re playing hard, but in the first half, a few of them were simply careless. The majority of the turnovers came from three players: Fears, who had five; Elvis, who had four; and Moore, who had three.