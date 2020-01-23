Oklahoma's 2020 recruiting seems all but put to bed, but they've wasted no time and have hit the ground running in the class of 2021 and 2022. After a run of throwing out roughly two offers a day SoonerScoop.com breaks down the tape and Oklahoma's chances for their numerous new targets.

The Tape: On tape Bradley doesn't get a lot of chances to show physicality though there are a few occasions where he sets his base up and holds real ground. What he does show is loads of short area quickness and the ability to break down Oklahoma's Chances: There's a lot of early talk about Ohio State but with Oklahoma's track record in the area, perhaps things could come around.

The Tape: On tape, and in person, Campbell has the look of a future high, high level prospect. His blend of physicality and athleticism in space are rare. He's got a chance to be one of the better guards in the country. Oklahoma's Chances: Campbell has some real interest in Oklahoma and could make a trip to Norman before too long.

The Tape: It's not hard to see why Collier is among the nation's most highly recruited prospects. He has a very easy change of direction and explodes out of his breaks. He also shows a tremendous feel for bringing the ball down. Oklahoma's Chances: There is a lot of talk of Florida State early on but South Florida guys tend to run out their recruitment and maybe Oklahoma could find a way to turn his head?

The Tape: Edwards is unusually long-legged for a running back but he gets a lot out of that length with his considerable speed. The thing that surprises me most is that Edwards is much more physical than you'd expect taking on tacklers and shedding them. Oklahoma's Chances: Not surprisingly, Michigan is the early leader but Oklahoma would seem completely capable of catching his attention and getting him to give a longer look.

The Tape: Foreman, the nation's current No. 1 player, has plenty to like on tape with his short area quickness and ability to close on quarterbacks and ball carriers. At his size it'll be interesting to see if his brightest future might be sliding into a three-technique type of player where his agility and length could be nightmarish. Oklahoma's Chances: This is an odd one to include as Foreman has had an Oklahoma offer for quite some time, perhaps he's just taking notice or there was some error in communication. Either way, any time you're chasing a player this elite, it's going to be, at best, a long road.

The Tape: A big corner with the speed to run vertically who, unlike many with his size looks comfortable playing off coverage as well as getting up on the line, playing press, and getting his hands into passing lanes. Johnson is a surprisingly aggressive run defender whether the ball is coming toward him or he has to chase it down. Oklahoma's Chances: It's extremely early for a player that Oklahoma has just gotten involved with but the early start is, of course, a good sign.

The Tape: A big corner who looks most at home playing in off coverage and letting his eyes do a lot of the work. Marshall attacks the ball when it's in the air and has strong hands to bring it down. He's also willing to be physical when necessary. Oklahoma's Chances: Marshall is another South Florida athlete that seems somewhat open to the process though Miami is always going to provide some resistance in their hometown.

The Tape: Offensively, Price is an athlete with loads of speed and the ability to turn the corner against about every defender he faces. He is a tough guy to tackle and fights off a lot of defenders on his way down the field. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma is Price's biggest offer to date and it would seem possible the Sooners can make a real run here.

The Tape: One of the most explosive edge rushers you'll see in the country. Robinson closes space at an incredible rate of speed. Robinson has natural bend around the corner but unlike many speed rushers, Robinson can change direction quickly. In short, I'd expect his ranking to vault in the coming year. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma's growing presence in the DMV area is impossible to ignore but right now it's a little early to see just where this goes.

The Tape: Sexton has the potential to be the state's next great offensive lineman to follow in the lines of a lengthy list of high level recruits. Sexton is a quality athlete who does a nice job keeping a wide base in pass protection and finishes his blocks devastatingly. The thing that really makes Sexton special is his athletic ability to lead on screens out in space, just a rare commodity for a guy his size. Oklahoma's Chances: Sexton grew up a Texas fan but there's no denying that he has some real interest in Oklahoma thanks to numerous trips to Norman in the past year.

The Tape: It's been well over a decade since the state of Oklahoma produced an elite perimeter receiver prospect (Jameel Owens, 2008) but it seems that Shettron is the guy to end that streak. His size, ability to high-point and his surprising speed make for another highly promising 2022 prospect in Oklahoma. For such a young player Shettron shows real promise in becoming an elite route runner on the outside. Oklahoma's Chances: The Sooners may not yet be the leader but they're going to be a lot to overcome before it's all said and done.

The Tape: It's not hard to see what Oklahoma likes here, Spindler is a blocker that likes to make contact and do so with real violence. He has pop in his hands but more than anything is an impressive drive blocker thanks to his feet staying in motion. Oklahoma's Chances: Upon receiving his offer, Spindler immediately talked about making a trip to Norman. One would have to think there's at least something of an opening in that response.