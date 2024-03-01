EA Sports' College Football 25 is set to launch this summer, filling a void that has been in our hearts for over a decade. The anticipation for this game is unlike anything sports video games have ever seen. The list of hoops that EA has had to jump through to make this game a reality is extensive, but they've found a way to do it, and now we're mere months from finally getting to dust off the sticks and play Dynasty mode once again. With all 134 FBS programs confirmed to be in the game, and seemingly every recognizable athlete signing on to be in the game as well, we will get to see virtual copies of college football's top players in this game (thank you, NIL).

So, who will be the top-rated Oklahoma Sooners when this game does finally drop? The OUInsider staff has taken a deep look at the roster and established who we think will be the best player for each position group. This week, we take a look at the offense.

Quarterback: Jackson Arnold (85 OVR)

Speed: 85 | Awareness: 80 | Throw Power: 89 | Short Throw Accuracy: 87 | Deep Throw Accuracy: 83 Jackson Arnold showed a lot in his first collegiate start against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl, and despite the three interceptions, there's reason to believe he's everything that the country thought he would be coming out of high school. With a live arm that he can use both from the pocket and on the run, Arnold will have great throw power and good accuracy. Also, with 4.60 speed, his speed rating should be more than adequate on his initial rating. If he's going to take a hit anywhere it could be awareness, simply because there's only one start to grade from. That being said, there are many scenarios where Arnold has eclipsed the 90 overall mark by the end of the 2024 season.

Running Back: Gavin Sawchuk (88 OVR)

Speed: 92 | Acceleration: 90 | Agility: 88 | Carrying: 88 | Ball Carrier Vision: 90 Gavin Sawchuk came on strong for the Sooners to end the 2023 season and was utterly dominant over the last five games, going over 100 yards in each contest. His speed and acceleration will be top-notch, and it should be expected that he'll get a nice agility rating too with several instances of him putting a foot in the ground and getting upfield. Ball carrier vision and carrying will be scored well also, as he's shown a knack for finding the crease and making the most of it. With a few instances where he's missed time, we could see the injury rating lower than one would like, but as long as you manage his carries and don't push him over 30 touches a game, Sawchuk will be a weapon out of the backfield.

Wide Receiver: Nic Anderson (89 OVR)

Speed: 89 | Acceleration: 87 | Agility: 88 | Catching: 93 | Jumping: 83 There's a chance that the all-time leader at Oklahoma in touchdown catches as a freshman ends up higher-rated than 89, but I expect EA to dock him for being just a sophomore. Fair or not, that's how they've handled ratings in the past. Anderson is sure-handed and has very good skills after the catch. While his speed rating isn't going to allow him to blow by every secondary, Anderson has a big catch radius and will be the guy you want to target when the game is on the line. In a room that will be filled with several 85+ OVR players, sophomore Nic Anderson is the best bet to become your top target.

Tight End: Bauer Sharp (83 OVR)

Speed: 85 | Acceleration: 81 | Catching: 84 | Jumping: 80 | Blocking: 64 Bauer Sharp is one of the most underrated pickups in the Sooners' 2024 transfer portal class, but he shouldn't be a forgotten asset when it comes to CFB25. The Southern Louisiana transfer had interest from programs like Alabama, Penn State, and Tennessee when he entered the portal but ended up at OU, where he could shine. With excellent speed and athleticism at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Sharp will quickly become a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Sharp is a new-age tight end, so he'll be best utilized as a split-out target that can eat up the middle of the field with chunk yardage.

Offensive Line: Jacob Sexton (88 OVR)

Strength: 91 | Awareness: 87 | Run Block: 89 | Pass Block: 85 | Impact Block: 88 The offensive line is a major question mark for Oklahoma in 2024, but one of the tackle spots should be pretty well locked up with Jacob Sexton coming back. With a strength rating of 91 and an awareness rating of 87, Sexton will be equipped to handle most pass rushers that CFB25 will throw at him. With a nasty attitude in the run game, Sexton will also provide the best tackle for Oklahoma to focus its running game behind in the game. While the new guys in the room are a bit of a mystery when it comes to ratings and how they'll fit into the Sooners' scheme, Sexton is a sure-fire dude on the O-Line, and should be that in virtual form as well.

Kicker: Liam Evans (83 OVR)

Kick Power: 80 | Kick Accuracy: 86 This one might be a stretch given his youth, but Oklahoma's best kicker in College Football 25 might be true freshman Liam Evans. The nation's No. 7 overall kicker and a five-star recruit, Evans could be the leg that the Sooners desperately needed at several moments in 2023. Despite being the youngster in a room shared with Zach Schmit and transfer Tyler Keltner, it will be Evans who has the best rating at launch, with good leg strength but the highest kick accuracy rating of the group.