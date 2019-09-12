News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 13:44:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Collins Gets Another Look

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
@jlmccuistion
Editor

Oklahoma's current 17-man 2020 class is nearing it's completion with only a handful of prospects still holding actionable offers. Near the top of that food chain is Bastrop (Texas) Cedar Creek defe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}