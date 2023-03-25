The weekend was dubbed “Future Freaks” for Oklahoma with a lot of focus going toward the 2025 and 2026 classes. The initial big win, though, comes from the 2024 class. Gilbert (Ariz.) Casteel defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe becomes the first commitment for OU’s 2024 group, announcing Saturday night after a three-day stay in Norman.

Newcombe, a four-star prospect ranked No. 205 overall in the Rivals250, was offered by OU last November. The Sooners always appeared to be in relative good standing, but it became evident heading into Saturday that Newcombe might possibly make the call before leaving for the weekend. He is the son of former Nebraska star Bobby Newcombe, and Jeremiah Newcombe is ranked No. 5 in the state of Arizona. March 25 might have felt like a long time for OU fans to wait for that first one to pop but that has become the norm under Brent Venables.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb3chISBXb3JkcyBjYW7igJl0IGRlc2NyaWJlIGhvdyBleGNpdGVk IGFuZCBibGVzc2VkIEkgYW0hIeKZpe+4j/CfpI0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PVV9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AT1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSmF5VmFsYWk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpheVZhbGFpPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoVmVuYWJsZXM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoVmVuYWJsZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hOZXdjb21iZT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hOZXdjb21iZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jc2FpYWhOZXdjb21iZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ASXNhaWFoTmV3Y29tYmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FzdGVlbEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDYXN0ZWVsRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTXNSYWNoZWxOP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNc1Jh Y2hlbE48L2E+IOKtle+4j1UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2kzd2Qz UUFGcnoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pM3dkM1FBRnJ6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEplcmVtaWFoIE5ld2NvbWJlIDXigJkgMTHigJ0gMTc1bGJzIERCL1dS L0FUSCAoQG5ld2NvbWJlX2pqKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL25ld2NvbWJlX2pqL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM5ODAzNjY2ODY0NzAxNDQwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=