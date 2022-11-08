Oklahoma's 2022 commitments in the class of 2023 is now entering the midseason of their years and are putting up one strong performance after another. And this week's commitments were led by a few players who were playing for their seasons. Similarly there were big performances from Oklahoma's future quarterback and one Sooner defender took home the MVP honors while helping erase nearly a quarter century of Rivalry demons.

The Skinny: Almost unbelievably North Kansas CIty lost 42-7 on a night when their defense gave up just 181 yards of offense. Adebawore was part of a defense that did their part with Six tackles (five solo) and three tackles for loss. Next Week: North Kansas City (5-6) ended their season in the second round of the Mo. Class 5 playoffs.

The Skinny: After a couple of massive performances Arnold got to relax a little in a 31-3 win over Prosper Rock Hill. He went 11-16 for 154 yards and two touchdowns (40, 8) along with six carries for 53 yards and 43-yard touchdown. Next Week: Guyer (10-0) is hosting Flower Mound Marcus in the first round of the Texas 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Bates and Durango had the week off. Next Week: Durango (8-1) is hosting Harrison on Sat., Nov. 12.

The Skinny: Rickards and Brown lost a tough one that cost them a district title, falling to Madison County 28-21. Next Week: Rickards (4-6) is traveling to Pensacola Pine Forest in the first round of the Florida 3S playoffs.

The Skinny: In a rivalry game that has seen Catholic fall to Jesuit for 22 straight years, Carter blocked a punt late that ended up in a touchdown recovery that helped Catholic end their rein of pain, 20-19, against Jesuit following the game-winning extra point. Offensively he had 14 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown to go with the block. Next Week: Catholic (8-1) is hosting King in the first round of the Florida 2M playoffs. WEEK 11 MVP

The Skinny: Evans and Judson suffered a tough loss to surprising New Braunfels 40-14. He had a late 76-yard kickoff return that set up the final score for the Rockets. Next Week: Judson (4-6) is hosting San Antonio Churchill in the first round of the Texas 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North's got another win over a rival this time downing Lee's Summit West 20-7. The Broncos dominated on the ground with 327 yards rushing and doing enough in spite of three lost fumbles (four total). Next Week: North (10-1) is meeting Kickapoo in the quarterfinals of the Mo. Class 6 playoffs.



The Skinny: Hicks got back on track with 20 carries for 120 yards and a seven-yard touchdown as Ryan downed Northwest 48-21. Next Week: Ryan (6-3) is traveling to Red Oak in the first Round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Howland and The Hun have the week off after a game against St. Frances was canceled. Next Week: Hun (8-0) is hosting Wyoming Semenary on Sat., Nov. 12.

The Skinny: Johnson and Mustang won a shootout 61-35 over Edmond Memorial.

Next Week: Mustang (8-2) has a bye in the first round of the Oklahoma 6A-1 playoffs.

The Skinny: Leblanc and Osceola extended their winning streak to five games and seem to be finding their stride, this time downing West Orange 28-26. Leblanc led a defense that allowed just 54 yards rushing. Next Week: Osceola (7-3) is hosting Deland in the first round of the Florida 4S state playoffs.

The Skinny: It was a light night for McCarty as the Buffs crushed Glenpool 44-6. He had seven carries for 29 yards and one touchdown along with two receptions for 24 yards. Defensively he had three total tackles. Next Week: McAlester (8-2) is traveling to Collinsville in the first round of the Oklahoma 5A playoffs.

The Skinny: Bergan (6-4) ended their season in the first round of the NSAA state football championships. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Omosigho and Crandall crushed another district foe this time toppling Princeton 57-14. Offensively Omosigho had three catches for 58 yards on the night. Next Week: Crandall (8-2) is traveling to Marshall in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Ozaeta and the Wildcats took one of their toughest loss of the year falling 35-14 to Graham-Kapowsin. Next Week: Mount Si ended their season at 4-5.

The Skinny: Pettaway and the Lobos finished the year with a dominant 52-20 win over Cypress Lakes. Next Week: Langham Creek ended their season at 5-5.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti made national headlines with a historic 96-0 beating over West Toronto Prep in just one half of football. Picciotti had 4.5 tackles (three solo), and two tackles for loss in the win. Next Week: IMG (7-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who downed Cramer 40-13. Next Week: West Charlotte (6-5) is hosting Hibriten in the second round of the North Carolina 3A playoffs.

The Skinny: Vickers and Munroe ran into a second straight juggernaut and fell to undefeated Trinity Christian Academy 54-21. Vickers and his secondary held recent LSU quarterback commit Collin Hurley to just 50-percent passing but clearly it wasn't enough. Next Week: Munroe (4-6) is traveling to St. John Paul II in the Florida 1S state playoffs.