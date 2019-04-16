The Oklahoma spring game recruiting weekend focused a lot on uncommitted targets for the 2020 and 2021 classes. The Sooners have already seen some immediate returns in adding a name for each of them. However, current commitments play a big role, too, especially when it’s their first opportunity to return to Norman as a commitment.

That was the case last weekend for Irving (Texas) Ranchview athlete Mikey Henderson. The do-it-all recruit committed to OU less than two months ago, but last weekend was the first time Henderson had been back since making the call.

“It was different, for sure,” Henderson said. “When I get to Norman, I’m always getting the love. But being a commit and knowing everything, it was a big difference.” Henderson arrived Friday afternoon and didn’t leave until the early hours Saturday morning. The schedule change for the game from Saturday afternoon to Friday evening meant the recruiting schedule was altered, too. There was a big recruiting event following the game. That was OK with Henderson, though. “They should keep it like that from now on,” Henderson said. “It was a lot of fun, definitely keep it. I mean the atmosphere was just crazy.” Once you’re a part of the class, well, it’s time to get to work. Henderson said the OU coaches gave him a list of some of the top priorities to join Henderson for #20Deep. That’s what Henderson has been doing the last two months. Nothing has popped yet, but Henderson said progress is being made.

Oh & we FAR from done, sooner nation get ready.. 🤣🤣 — Michael Henderson Jr (@nolimitmikey7) April 14, 2019