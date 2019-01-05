What a wild ride this was. Jadon Haselwood was committed to Georgia for a year and a half before re-opening his recruitment early in October. A few days after decommitting from the Bulldogs, Haselwood took his official visit to Miami and the Hurricanes were viewed as the favorite.

Mark Richt and Miami struggled down the stretch, and eventually the Hurricanes fell off his list.

Oklahoma was his "dream" school, the school his father attended. He grew up following the Sooners and they received his first official visit in the spring. They never went away.

Florida State and Tennessee tried to stay in this race, but at the end, it came down to Georgia and Oklahoma. This race had many twists and turns, but it is over and he is headed to Norman to play for Lincoln Riley.