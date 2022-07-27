Commitment preview interview with Florida four-star DE Derrick LeBlanc
The recruiting process has been a whirlwind for Osceola High School (Fla.) strongside defensive end Derrick LeBlanc. Reporting offers in the neighborhood of 50, the four-star defender took a Decemb...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news