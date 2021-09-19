Commits Get Defensive

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how things are going as they start to hit their stride. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Bates and Durango lost their second straight in a 38-17 loss to Farmington, N.M. Durango was up 17-14 at half but with three turnovers in the second half the game got away from them in the end. Next Week: Durango (2-2) is hosting Farmington (N.M.) Piedra Vista.

The Skinny: Seguin, led by Brice, had a huge night crushing Cleburne 69-28. He went 8-12 for 95 yards and a 44-yard touchdown along with 117 yards and three touchdowns (11, 66, 2) on eight carries on the ground. Next Week: Seguin (3-1) is traveling to Burleson.

The Skinny: Brown and Mater Dei had the week off. Next Week: Mater Dei (2-0) is traveling to La Mirada.

The Skinny: Hasz and Bixby had a huge matchup with No. 3 Stillwater and crushed the Pioneers 42-14. Hasz did his part with three catches for 44 yards. Next Week: Bixby (3-0) is traveling to Bartlesville.

The Skinny: Helms and Bellevue West were in a top two battle in Nebraska's class A against Millard South. Helms had a 67-yard touchdown on the night but it wasn't enough as West was upset by No. 2 Millard South. Next Week: West (3-1) is traveling to Kearney.

The Skinny: In a top five battle in Southeast Texas, Hunter and WO-S found a way to a win over fellow powerhouse, Newton, 42-26. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (2-1) is hosting Hamshire-Fannett.

The Skinny: Inniss and Heritage' had the week off due to a cancelation of their game with New Orleans Edna Karr. Next Week: American Heritage (1-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Lemon had a 44-yard touchdown catch and run but it wasn't enough as Los Alamitos squandered a 14-0 halftime lead falling 42-21 to Santa Margarita Catholic. Next Week: Los Alamitos (4-1) is traveling to Huntington Beach.

The Skinny: Lewis and Carthage had the week off. Next Week: Carthage (2-0) is hosting Gilmer.

The Skinny: Llewellyn just keeps scoring for Aledo, this time a 14-yard touchdown grab to help Aledo to another lopsided win, 56-14 over Burleson. Next Week: Aledo (4-0) is hosting Everman.

The Skinny: McKinzie and his Cooper defense were as nasty as ever but came up just short of Wolfforth Frenship 14-13. Cooper was nearing a late score but was stood up at the goal line as the game expired - after a 10 second run off due to a player going down untouched. Next Week: Cooper (3-1) is traveling to El Paso Hanks.

The Skinny: Moore was dominant and had several sacks and tackles for loss in a dominant 50-7 win over former powerhouse Good Counsel. Next Week: St. Frances (2-1) has the week off. WEEK 3 MVP

The Skinny: Nelson had a strong first half going 16-29 for 195 yards and two touchdowns (30, 44) but living under pressure in the second half he threw two picks and Los Al fell to Santa Margarita Catholic 42-21. Next Week: Los Alamitos (4-1) is traveling to Huntington Beach.

The Skinny: Roberts and Hendrickson had the week off. Next Week: Hendrickson (1-2) is hosting Weiss.

The Skinny: Rowe and Union had the week off. Next Week: Union (2-1) is hosting Owasso.

The Skinny: Sawchuk and his No. 1 ranked Valor Christian just keeps winning, this time downing Denver Mullen 42-7. Sawchuk had 13 carries for 98 yards and four touchdowns (5, 45, 4, 20). Next Week: Valor Christian (4-0) ishosting Columbine

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers had the week off. Next Week: Deer Creek (3-0) is hosting Stillwater.

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings and Broken Arrow had the week off. Next Week: Broken Arrow (1-2) is traveling to Westmoore on Thu., Sept. 23.

The Skinny: Gorman was up 24-7 over Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton with just over a minute remaining but in a wild series of events ended up losing 25-24. Next Week: Gorman (3-1) is hosting Las Vegas Arbor View.