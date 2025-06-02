Sam Landry delivers gritty performance in final game as a Sooner

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the aftermath of Monday's season-ending loss to Texas Tech, Sam Landry shared a long embrace with Red Raiders' coach Gerry Glasco.

Landry gutted out yet another full game in the circle at the Women's College World Series in an emotional environment. In the other dugout was Glasco, her former coach at Louisiana, along with several of her former teammates.

It was an unfortunate end for Landry, whose college career ended with the Sooners' 3-2 loss to the Red Raiders. But Glasco and the Red Raiders were far from the ideal opponent.

As the two hugged postgame, both expressed their appreciation for each other.

"It's bittersweet," Landry said after the game. "I wished him luck going forward. Neither one of us wanted to be where we met in postseason. Super happy for them. That's a lot of my old teammates. I'm glad they're getting to experience (that).

"I'm glad I had the experience I did here at Oklahoma. It was definitely God's path for me."

Both emotionally and physically, Landry finished her Oklahoma career by emptying the tank, and it nearly carried the Sooners back to the WCWS Championship Series.

The Sooners leaned heavily on Landry in Oklahoma City. Landry finished her WCWS run throwing 432 pitches through four games. She pitched 24 of 26.2 possible innings.

Her final stats? 24 hits allowed, seven earned runs, 16 strikeouts.

And with the Sooners facing elimination against Texas Tech, head coach Patty Gasso again turned to Landry.

Landry was key in keeping OU afloat through the first six innings. She allowed just four hits and two earned runs to keep the Sooners within striking distance before Abigale Dayton's miraculous two-run home run in the top of the seventh.

"As the game went on, I just kept telling myself to just leave it all out there," Landry said. "So that's what I did."

Landry's first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning was her 113th. Nine pitches later, Texas Tech sent a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing the winning run home for a walk-off win. It was a gritty performance by Landry, but the Sooners fell just short.

If anybody appreciated her performance, it was Glasco.

"I hated that we had to play today," Glasco said through tears. "I just hated it. I would have rather her finished her career against anybody besides me. And I would have rather played anybody than her to go to the championship. But we don't control that.

"(I told her) I love you. You were fantastic tonight. You were great. I've enjoyed watching her all year. Mainly, I love you."

It was an unfortunate end to a great year for Landry in her lone Sooner season. She served as the Sooners' ace all season, finishing with a 1.92 ERA in 191.2 innings. She was in the circle for 49% of the team's innings.

"Tonight was a tough night for Sam Landry," Gasso said. "A lot of emotions for her because of her connection to Louisiana and now them all at Texas Tech. I was really proud of her because that could have been a really tough situation. And she handled it really, really well.

"Sam got that golden ticket and she truly thought my career's going to end at OU. When she got that golden ticket, it was such a big moment for her, and deservingly so. But she's always going to be part of this program."

It wasn't the ideal outcome. It didn't come against the ideal team. But Landry left it on the field for the Sooners.

"It's hard to get sad in the middle of a game knowing God already wrote the story," Landry said. "We relied on Him. We knew it was going to turn out the way He wanted.

"And (this team is) ready to go next season, and I'm ready to take a break for a minute."

