Stutsman says it was one moment in particular that seemed to get Odom's attention, as well as that of other staffs.

Oklahoma's linebacker recruiting in the class of 2021 has gone nationwide in its search for talent and one player who turned up in that search is Winter Garden (Fla.) Foundation Academy standout Danny Stutsman . The 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker was identified by Brian Odom and offered nearly two months ago. Now the Sooners are in his recently released top six .

"Coach Odom had followed me a few months before but we weren’t really in contact. It wasn’t really until the Under Armour All-American camp, after my performance and everything that it picked up. It was a great honor and privilege and we’ve been in contact a lot," Stutsman recalled.

"He’s a great guy, and I’d bet he is a better coach."

The Sooners were just one of many who came along following his performance at the Under Armour camp, so is there one thing that really caught the attention of the various schools.

"They all say I love to hit man and I think that’s true. That aggression, to play defense, you’ve got to have that one factor, that’s why some guys play offense and some guys play defense," he laughed.

With the distance from Norman, Okla. to Winter Garden it's been difficult for Oklahoma to build the relationship - particularly in these unique times. However, Stutsman says that the Sooners staff, led by Odom, is doing plenty to know he is a priority in their recruiting efforts.

"As a Florida boy, I’m kind of far, but I’ve got no desire to stay in Florida. The way coach Odom the way he talks to me and the things he says to me, it feels like I’m a priority to them which is why Oklahoma is a priority to me," he said.

"We’re setting up a virtual visit next Wednesday with coach Lincoln (Riley). So it definitely seems like I’m a priority for both of them, coach (Alex) Grinch tells me I’m a good fit for the defense and coach Lincoln is trying to build up that defense.

"I’m trying to set up a few other virtual visits but Oklahoma is the only one set up for now."

Half of his recent top six was made up of Big 12 teams and though there has been a stigma, at times, around the conference in regard to defensive play and talent. For Stutsman that is of no concern at all.

"Big 12, that’s good football, the fact that they get the reputation that they can’t play defense. I can come in there and maybe try and change that. I feel like power five football is all good football," he said.

Of that same top six, only one school has played host to Stustman so far. And during the visit the program made a strong impression on him.

"The only school of my top six I was able to visit was Oklahoma State," he said. "I had a great visit, everything went well. (I) got to meet some of the coaches and have a better connection. The state was awesome but it wasn’t a huge change from Florida, I mean it gets a little colder but nothing too crazy."

And though his top six could still change he is already starting to consider the possibility of a decision.

"Right now it’s kind of a top six, it’s not a final (group) right now – there are schools who could come up. With all this recruiting stuff, I see kids accepting offers and committing to schools, so I’m kind of narrowing it down to myself so if I’m come to decision any time soon there won’t be some out of nowhere decision.

"Right now I see a lot of guys committing, making a decision, I don’t want this corona virus make me take too long and then I try to come to the school and commit and they say ‘oh, we already got a guy’."