Since it is Week 9, let's discuss Oklahoma's 31-29 win UCF, preview the Kansas game on Saturday and make some bold predictions.

Review

1. Well that was a little close for comfort. Saturday marked the first time that Oklahoma failed to cover the spread. What made this a bit stranger for me was that it didn’t feel like OU came out with a “Texas Hangover." The crowd was rocking even for an 11am kick. The UCF fans showed up in droves so there was a light sense of tension on parts of the stadium. When the defense forced four three-and-outs to start the game, I figured this game would be over quickly. What I did not account for was the kicking game sucking the life out of the building just when it was ready to blow. After the second missed kick you could feel the energy be zapped from the stadium as fans turned to each other with disappointment and Google searches of the special teams depth chart. I do believe if those field goals are made, or we score another touchdown there, the game gets out of hand. 2. Speaking of the kicker, I was told after the game that backup place kicker Gavin Marshall was dealing with an injury. That leaves NEO A&M transfer and purveyor of fine Sooner-themed golf polos Redi Mustafaraj as the only other option available. There were Sooner fans thinking we ought to grab UCF kicker Colton Boomer before he was able to leave town, but those fans likely didn’t know that he had entered Saturday missing three straight kicks. Some saw Texas’s Bert Auburn kick what we thought might be a game winner a few weeks ago and became a bit green with envy, not realizing that Auburn has missed more kicks than Zach Schmit this year. Lastly, I heard some recall seeing Mizzou’s Harrison Mevis nail a game winner while imagining him in Crimson and Cream, but they probably don’t know that Schmit is ranked one spot ahead of Mevis in field-goal percentage. Schmit is also 100% on extra points with 37, tied for third-most nationally among kickers who are perfect on the year. All of that to say, could it be better? ABSOLUTELY. Does it need to be better? FOR SURE. But I think it’s fair to say that most people remember when other teams make field goals and remember when their own team misses them. 3. We are setting CWGB history with a second recap point about the kicking game, but I do think it is worth mentioning. Field position is vitally important in every game. After Texas, I think most people were understandably concerned about our punting situation. We had just seen a blocked punt turn into a touchdown and multiple shanked attempts. Brent Venables decided to make the switch on the bye week and turn to Central Michigan transfer and redshirt senior Luke Elzinga. That move paid off handsomely as Luke uncorked 5 total punts to the tune of a 51.6 yard average. That average was the sixth highest single game average in program history. That average would rank first nationally by a significant margin if he punted enough to qualify. The difference between that average and the current top average punter is the same distance between the top average punter and the tenth best average punter. That is a lot of ink to spill just to say this: Venables is not afraid to switch specialists midseason. 4. When the pass game sputtered last year there was a mantra that rang across the prairie. Sooner fans pleaded “force feed Marvin Mims” and when they did, good things happened. It feels like we are approaching that territory with Nic Anderson. Or are we already squarely in that territory? Mr. Anderson, or “Nic Six” went off again with a 5 catch, 105 yard, 2 touchdown day against the Golden Knights. When looking at the national leaders, Nic is tied for 7th in receiving touchdowns. The crazy part is that he’s the only freshman in the country that ranks in the top 32 in touchdown receptions. It’s important to remember that due to injuries last year, Anderson is just a redshirt freshman. 5. It felt like Central Florida was going to be the best opportunity of the season to really figure out the run game. Well, when it was announced that RB1 Tawee Walker was suspended for the game, RB2 Marcus Major was dealing with a braced and bandaged shoulder, and there remains a merry-go-round at the guard position. Maybe it just wasn’t in the cards. With all of that being said, did Gavin Sawchuk finally have his breakout game? If not, did he have his breakout half? Sawchuk had 2 yards in the first half and 61 in the second half. Look at the play-by-play from the go-ahead touchdown drive. Ironically the running attack won the game. Incomplete pass Gavin 7 yard run Gavin 8 yard run Incomplete pass Gavin 8 yard run Gavin 6 yard run (no play due to penalty) Marcus 13 yard run Incomplete pass Marcus 13 yard run Stoops 11 yard TD catch

Meal Prep

1. Jalon Daniels' availability is where we have to start, right? Daniels led the nation in quarterback rating a year ago, and the senior dual-threat trigger man presents all kinds of problems to opposing defenses. At the time of this article, he seems doubtful to lace them up against Oklahoma. Make no mistake, Jason Bean is a baller. Last year Bean threw for 4 touchdowns in Norman, ran for another 41 yards, and led the Jayhawks' offense to 430 yards and 42 points. Now, it was in a losing effort as Oklahoma amassed over 700 yards and scored 52 points, but the point remains that Bean is a dude. Kansas likes to run using all kinds of looks and attempt more trick plays than anyone in the country, so Bean’s IQ might be his best weapon against Oklahoma. 2. One of the things that the Jayhawks love to do on offense is sneak the tight end up the seam. I don’t know how they “sneak” Mason Fairchild up the seam, but the 6’4 260-pound senior tight end does his damage either way. Fairchild is tied for second among Jayhawks in receptions and receiving touchdowns. He boasts a 14.2 yard per reception average, which ranks third on the team. Worse yet? He had a career day against Oklahoma last year (6 catches, 106 yards, and 2 touchdowns). He’s also coming off his best game of the season. He reeled in 5 catches for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Pokes. Dasan McCullough, Kendel Dolby, Jaren Kanak or anyone else drawing that assignment better have a big day. 3. The run game looks like it may have found something in the second half against Central Florida, and on a rewatch, I think it could’ve got going much earlier. As we’ve discussed, nearly every play in this offense is a run-pass-option, so Dillon has the option to hand it off, keep it or throw it. Against Texas we saw him show off his wheels and his vision to the tune of 113 yards on 14 carries, including the longest run of the season. By my count, Dillon Gabriel could’ve called his own number AT LEAST four times and picked up significant yardage on the ground. With the thin Kansas defensive line and the less-than-stellar linebacker play, I’m praying that Dillon shows off those legs again and racks up some easy yardage against a gettable Kansas defense. 4. Kansas runs more trick/gadget plays than anyone else in the country. Kanak, a Kansas native, Kanak said in an interview this week that he had committed some “eye crimes” against UCF. If the Sooners commit many of those against the Jayhawks then they will be squarely at risk of losing this game. Kanak has, quite literally, world class speed among linebackers and gets himself into trouble occasionally by either overrunning a play or relying too much on that athleticism to recover. It feels like we’ll see a similar jump from Kanak like we did from Danny Stutsman this year. Another concern with a team that likes to get creative is that they will be coming off a bye week. So a creative team coming off a bye will be playing their biggest game of the season at home and it's homecoming? Brent better have these guys dialed in as KU coach Lance Leipold will throw the kitchen sink trying to get KU’s first win against Oklahoma since 1997 and move to 9-2 at home over the last two years. 5. The weather will affect the Sooners offensive attack at least a small amount, as its always much tougher to throw in bad conditions. But, the weather shouldn’t be any worse than what Oklahoma faced last year in Morgantown. That day, Dillon still attempted 27 passes, so give me the over for this matchup. That means the Jayhawk defender I’m keeping an eye on is junior cornerback Cobee Bryant. I assume his nickname is “Black Mamba” but I cannot confirm. The 6’0 defender from Evergreen, Alabama has two interceptions and forced a fumble that he ended up taking to the house. He’ll likely be the one to try and keep Anderson from extending his nation’s-best streak of 5 straight games with a receiving touchdown. At least I think that’s who WR1 is now? Is it him, Jalil Farooq or Drake Stoops? I think it depends on your definition of WR1. What do you all think?

UCF score prediction review

Each week we’ll see if anyone can nail the exact score. If you do, I’ll try and get Parker to send you a can of Olipop or something. (I have not discussed this with him, but I can at least try!) None hit the UCF score, so off we go! My prediction: OU 42 Kansas 24

Bold predictions