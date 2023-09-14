1. We opened the first two articles in this series by discussing the transfer players. So first things first, lets discuss the portal additions and how they performed.

Starting with the running backs, former Miami transfer Jaylan Knighton and former Texas A&M transfer LJ Johnson Jr. combined to rush for 97 yards on 4.04 yards per carry for the Mustangs while fumbling once and never reaching the end zone. This comes after a game in which they combined for 192 yards on 6.19 yards per carry and a score. While Arkansas State didn’t have much talent at tailback, Knighton and Johnson will likely be a top-three duo that Oklahoma’s defense faces this year. The other transfer that many expected to make a big impact was former Sooner commit Jordan Hudson. He got injured early and did not record a catch. Former OU DL Kori Roberson did not record a stat. I didn’t see when he got hurt, but with how many times we ran directly up the middle, there’s no way any DL that played significant snaps wouldn’t have at least one tackle.

2. I think these first two games might be the finest example of sack total ≠ pressure. Oklahoma sacked Johnny Manziel — I mean, Preston Stone — only once, officially hurried him five times, and had him throwing off of his back foot so often I thought I heard him yell out “Kobe!” from the stands. It seems the only ones that still think we’re getting no pressure through two games are just slaves to the box score. Could it improve? Absolutely. But SMU kept tight ends and running backs in to help against a four-man front and Oklahoma consistently had Stone under duress.

3. During the KREF postgame show, we take phone calls. Last year, I dreaded the calls as upset Sooner fans used Tyler McComas and I as the drywall that their younger self might have put a fist through. Most calls start with “How are you guys?” to which I consistently replied “weird." Because I couldn’t get it through my head that the offense had ZERO three-and-outs, no turnovers, covered, and yet I felt they didn’t play well. How could a man who arrived with his favorite hashtag being #SCOREFROMFAR simply refuse to even attempt to score from far? How could we not see Jayden Gibson, Jaquaize Pettaway, Nic Anderson, or perhaps our two biggest home run hitting backs in Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae barnes? After typing all of that out, I’m convinced Lebby was told to be conservative. This has to be the first game of Jeff Lebby’s career that didn’t include at least one true deep shot, so I’m refusing to believe he just didn’t want to dial one up. What seems even crazier is that once the Mustangs pulled close, Oklahoma turned it on and marched down the field for a score, forced a turnover on downs, then scored again like they had been in rhythm all game. My tinfoil hat is snug on my head at this point, but I feel like Lebby and Brent Venables used this game to work on their complimentary play calling while also keeping their cards close to the vest ahead of conference play. I’m willing to hear other theories on this.

4. SMU Offensive Coordinator Casey Woods said before the game that Oklahoma has “elite-level, elite-caliber corners”. Casey Woods knows ball. Woodi Washington is off to the best start of his career. He led the defense in snaps (82 our of a possible 84), was targeted three times by my count, and did not give up a catch to my knowledge. I re-watched the game twice and I believe those numbers are accurate. Gentry Williams, who’d earned the starting spot in camp, went down with an injury. Kani Walker stepped into his place and played the best football of his young Oklahoma career. Gentry will be back against Tulsa and is a captain for his homecoming game in the 918.

5a. Danny Stutsman might be the best player on Oklahoma’s entire team. Stutsman was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, and I don’t know the last time that honor has been bestowed on a Sooner. He was everywhere. After Week 1, Arkansas State’s Butch Jones said the team looked “faster”. While it is true that OU has some speedsters on defense, I believe Butch’s compliment can be credited to Danny Stutsman. In this case, a fast defense is not a physical trait but a mental trait. The defense is sniffing out trick plays, reading the offense, and reacting at a pace never seen last year. They feel one step ahead because they are starting to understand the defense at a cerebral level, and that starts with their leader.

5b. I could not get through the review portion without mentioning the Diaper Dandy himself, Peyton Bowen. The kid is already a star. Call it premature, but all we’ve heard is how tough this Venables defense is to learn. We heard that Bowen played at five different positions in camp. Yet he’s out there in the second game of the season and logs 49 snaps. With Justin Harrington likely sidelined this week to recover from an injury, expect Bowen to have 50-plus snaps against Tulsa with many of those at Cheetah. He and Kip Lewis are the early surprises of this defense. Both of the youngsters have bright futures.