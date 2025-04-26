NFL Draft: Tracking OU's free agent signings

Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman have heard their names called. Now, the rest of the Sooners NFL hopefuls await their futures. Stutsman and Bowman were both drafted Saturday in the fourth round respectively, with Stutsman heading to the New Orleans and Bowman heading to the Atlanta Falcons. This year marks the fewest number of OU players drafted since 2002, but plenty of players have an opportunity to be signed as undrafted free agents. Follow along for live updates on where OU players end up in free agency:

DA'JON TERRY

The former Sooners' defensive tackle has signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent, per Tom Pelissero. Terry is the first free agent off the board for OU. He logged 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in two seasons as a Sooner.

MICHAEL TARQUIN

The former OU offensive lineman has signed with the Carolina Panthers, per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. Tarquin appeared in 10 games and made seven starts last season in his lone year with the Sooners.

ETHAN DOWNS

The three-year starter at defensive end has found a landing spot, agreeing to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the one Sooner fans were waiting on. Downs initially arrived at Oklahoma as a four-star prospect from Weatherford High School just a few miles down the road. Downs was mostly a reserve player his freshman season, logging 224 snaps. But even as the Sooners saw a massive coaching staff change late in his freshman year, Downs stuck around. He emerged as the full-time starter as a true sophomore and served as a foundational piece on the defensive line over the next three seasons. Downs started 38 of his 39 possible games over his last three seasons, logging 1,833 snaps for his career, per Pro Football Focus. He racked up 110 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and an interception. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2022 and 2023.