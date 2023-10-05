1. Going into the Oklahoma matchup, Iowa State led the Big 12 in Total Defense. I am of the opinion that teams with elite schemes tend to have better total defense statistics and teams with elite players tend to have better scoring defense statistics. At the end of the day, it didn’t seem like Iowa State had either against Oklahoma. Iowa State hadn’t given up over 500 yards since November 13th, 2021 in a shootout with Texas Tech despite playing Clemson and the national runner-up version of TCU during that stretch. OU could’ve put up a much gaudier number if they wanted to on Saturday. The statistics won’t match up to Arkansas State or Tulsa, but I think most people are in agreement that this was Dillon’s best performance in an Oklahoma uniform. It’s about (dime)time for some of his doubters to see a performance like that.

2. Was it the time of the game? Was it the improved tailgating? Was it pre-Texas buzz? Was it something in the air? Who knows? But what I do know is THAT crowd was “SEC Ready." I spent time walking around to about five different tailgates, and the town was buzzing. Campus Corner was absolutely packed. Bars and restaurants were spilling out on to the street. At one point someone asked me “If this if like this now, what happens when thousands of SEC fans come to town?” I think that was the first time in a while that someone thought that we didn’t have enough space on Campus Corner for all of the football fans. That pick-six by Billy Bowman had the crowd the loudest it had been since I don’t know when. I’ll gladly take suggestions from those who were there, but I was already getting messages from people at home that said you could hear the crowd on the TV broadcast. Bravo, Sooner fans.

3. Saturday’s tilt was the first in which Gabriel has rushed for multiple touchdowns since donning the crimson and cream. Dillon led the team in yards per carry and trucked an Iowa State defender for one of his scores. After that play he flexed and jawed a bit more that usual, and it felt like THAT Dillon is the one that needs to show up to the Cotton Bowl. There’s something to be said for a quarterback lowering his shoulder and firing up his team. Can a quarterback fire up himself by going and hitting someone? I sure think so. After the game ISU coach Matt Campbell, who has seen Heisman Trophy winners aplenty come through Norman, said that Dillon is as talented as anybody he's played against. Campbell continued, “We’ve played against some great quarterbacks (at Oklahoma) and some great quarterbacks in this conference. But boy, I just feel like the veteran-ness of a guy that’s been in the system now for a long time and really confident with his playmakers, really confident in the scheme - he played like an elite quarterback tonight.” I think the biggest change for Gabriel is the confidence in his playmakers, and when looking at the plays that guys like Andrel Anthony, Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Jayden Gibson are making, it's easy to see why.

4. There is a three-way tie for interceptions leader for this Sooner defense. Gentry Williams, Key Lawrence, and Bowman all have a couple. But I want to turn the attention to Gentry. The first-year starter is playing like a guy we might only have for one more year. He’s got good size (no corner taken in the first round last year was below 6’0), world-class speed, and Jay Valai and Jerry Schmidt have been doing some of their best work with the former 918 blue-chipper. Sure, he had a great interception against Iowa State, but it’s his consistent ability to get off blocks and get upfield on bubble screens that’s most impressive to me. He did that again against the ‘Clones for a tackle for loss. Much of our defensive ineptitude under the previous regime can be attributed to poor tackling, which is ironic since we had a linebacker coaching corners. This year? Guys like Gentry, Kendel Dolby, Kani Walker, and Woodi Washington have been stellar. If Xavier Worthy catches a bubble on the outside early in this one like he did in 2021, I’ll be glad we have one of those guys out there this time instead of Latrell “burnt toast” McCutchin.

5. In the postgame presser, Campbell discussed how good OU was on 1st down in the first half as the game got away from them. If you recall, Brent Venables had mentioned “P & 10” being a point of emphasis. P stands for possession in this instance, so it’s abundantly clear that the staff was really stressing the importance of starting drives well. Here is how each of the six offensive drives started in the first half.

P & 10 at OU 25 - Dillon to Andrel for 16 yards

P & 10 at OU 25 - Gavin Sawchuk 7-yard run

P & 10 at OU 25 - Marcus Major run for no gain (next play 54-yard pass to Brenen Thompson)

P & 10 at OU 25 - Dillon to Jalil for 8 yards

P & 10 at OU 42 - Major nearly has his head ripped off for 15 yards

P & 10 at ISU 43 - Drake Stoops run for 13 yards

So, three first downs (one by penalty), two 2nd & shorts, and one for no gain which was followed by the longest offensive gain of the day. I’d say Brent would take that every week.