The latest one is defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks will not return to OU as Cooks was officially named the safeties coach at Texas Tech on Friday evening.

The next coaching domino has fallen for Oklahoma, or at least one part of it. The hiring of Alex Grinch as Sooners defensive coordinator meant changes were probably on the horizon.

Cooks has coached at OU for the last four seasons, coming to Norman following five years at Notre Dame. After initially being the defensive backs coach, Cooks has been the assistant defensive coordinator for the Sooners the last two seasons.

The troubles for OU’s secondary were evident throughout the 2018 season. The Sooners ranked an FBS-worst 129th in pass defense, allowing 294 yards per game.

Part of that problem was the lack of turnovers created by the defense. OU only forced 11 turnovers in 14 games and only had six interceptions for the season.

Cooks heads to Lubbock hoping to change things for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech was the only ranked ahead of OU in pass defense at No. 128 overall.

Cooks becomes the second OU coach confirmed to not be back for the 2019 season. Inside linebackers coach Tim Kish announced his retirement last weekend.

SoonerScoop.com can confirm there was a defensive backs coach interview Thursday although no hire has been made.