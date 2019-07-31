When Covington, La. three-star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper picked up an Oklahoma offer, there was clearly the belief of some interest but few put the Sooners at the top of his list. The state of Louisiana's No. 26 overall prospect may not have immediately fallen in love with the idea of playing at Oklahoma but over time Brian Odom and the Sooners won him over.

When he made his decision in late June, just after his unofficial visit to Norman, it was built largely on how the Sooners laid things out to him during his trip.

"When I Came to OU, coach (Odom) just explained it to me well and showed me a lot of things. It was an obvious call," Cooper said. "There was not really any pressure (from Oklahoma) but it was obvious that’s where I needed to be. Everything was put together perfectly how I wanted it.

"With coach Odom, he is an amazing person, really makes me trust him. I trust him a lot and we’ll go get some things done in the 2020 class.

It wasn't just his fit off the field with Odom that made sense to Cooper. In fact he also saw a fit in what Alex Grinch has planned for the Oklahoma defense.

"They want me chasing plays and getting tackles and stuff," he explained. "(My style) is just something I’ve always had, it’s natural to me.

"I always study the gameplan before, if the tackles go zone, I’m scraping. But no matter what, the first move they make I already know what I’m doing."

A big part of Grinch's plan is to rewrite the narrative of Oklahoma's defensive work over the last decade. That's something that Cooper says he plans to be part of.

"Coach Riley, he just makes me feel like family. He lets me know, if you come here we can get some things done," he said. "They just let me know that we’re ready to change this defense around and make us the best we can be."

Now Cooper knows he has to find players to help with his cause of rebuilding the Oklahoma defense.

"Oh for sure, I’m going to be talking to other guys," he said. "I’m in on everything about making my team better and always just being a better person."

For Oklahoma a big key to their success will be keeping the 2020 class together and Cooper could be a key piece of that puzzle. As such they'll be excited about the idea of Cooper's stance on his pledge to Oklahoma.

"I consider myself done. What’s the point of talking to other schools if that’s the right place for you?"