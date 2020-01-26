Oklahoma basketball is still filling out its 2020 class, but the Sooners are officially on the board when it comes to 2021.

Kingfisher (Okla.) High guard Bijan Cortes becomes the initial member, committing to OU on Sunday afternoon via social media.

Cortes, ranked No. 150 in the Rivals 150 for the 2021 class, has been a frequent visitor to Norman since getting offered by OU last April. Included in that was a trip to Kingfisher last week by head coach Lon Kruger, and Cortes returning to Lloyd Noble Center to see OU’s win vs. TCU last Saturday.

Since arriving in high school, Cortes has been one of the best players in the state. After helping lead the Yellowjackets to a state championship last year, he has been as good as advertised so far through his junior season.

Cortes is averaging 21 points per game, 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals for an undefeated Kingfisher club. Kingfisher is 72-2 with Cortes for his career, including a current 38-game winning streak.