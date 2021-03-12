Already up 26-14 at halftime, the Yellowjackets put the game away with a statement-making 22-7 edge in the third quarter that allowed them to rest their starters for the majority of the fourth quarter.

Kingfisher, ranked the No. 1 team in Class 4A, showed why in a dominant 58-33 win in the semifinals vs. Classen SAS at Northeast on Friday morning at State Fair Arena.

OKLAHOMA CITY – One more game. One more chance for a gold ball for Oklahoma point guard signee Bijan Cortes is coming Saturday night.

The rest meant Cortes didn’t put up his usual numbers, but he’ll take it for another opportunity at a championship and chance to end his high school career on the highest note possible.

“After all the hard work we’ve put in, I really can’t think of a better way than to get one more shot,” Cortes said.

Scoreless in the first quarter, Cortes adapted to how the Comets were defending him the rest of the way en route to 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, steal and a block.

What has been impressive in each of the state tournament victories has been the lack of Cortes forcing the issue. It hasn’t been virtuoso performances so far for the future Sooner, but he’s maintained his poise and taken what it has been given to him.

Through the first two rounds, that has been Cortes penetrating and dishing. He didn’t attempt one three-pointer Friday but has done a great job of orchestrating the offense just as he has throughout his career.

The Yellowjackets were one of the favorites to earn the championship last season before COVID-19 ended any sort of chance for that to occur. It has been a long, long wait, but it’s going to be oh-so worth it come 6 p.m. Saturday.

North Texas signee Matthew Stone scored 14 points as Kingfisher had four players in double-figures and forced 19 turnovers.