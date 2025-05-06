Coveted 2027 OL Peyton Miller "definitely a top priority" for Oklahoma

At 6-foot-5 and a muscular 300 pounds as a rising junior, Peyton Miller is one of those rare offensive line prospects who could legitimately do it all at the next level. He's gained experience at all five positions on the offensive line throughout his brief high school career at Anna (Texas) High, and he's parlayed that flexible skill set into over two dozen FBS offers.

Where do college coaches want him?

“Anywhere," Miller laughed. "They just say I’m agile enough to play tackle, and good at center, and I can play guard. I played all five positions this last year. They say they love to see the versatility, because it just shows that you can play anywhere once you get up to that level, and you can fill any spot. So that’s definitely the conversations I’ve had, is just being able to play all five positions.”

It's been nearly a year since Oklahoma threw a hat in the ring for Miller's services, as the Sooner staff offered him during last year's contact period. He's been a regular visitor to Norman ever since, as Anna is barely two hours from OU's campus. And though he's got a myriad of college coaches hitting his line on a regular basis, Miller is building a particularly strong relationship with revered Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.