Coveted DB Braeden Presley on Oklahoma: "They put players in the league"

Braeden Presley has one brother that just finished up an historic career at Oklahoma State. He's got another brother that's currently on the roster at Tulsa.

Could the Presley brothers complete the in-state FBS hat trick? It's not out of the question that OU could be the landing spot for the youngest Presley brother, as the Sooners have made him a priority and hosted him over the weekend for an official visit.

Brennan Presley holds the school record for career receptions at Oklahoma State, and Braylin Presley signed with the Cowboys out of high school before transferring back home to Tulsa. Thus, Braeden grew up intimately familiar with the town of Stillwater and the campus at OSU. However, he's found it easier to set aside any prejudices over time, and after his official visit in Norman, he's strongly considering Oklahoma as the next destination in his football journey.

“It was kind of like showing us around town, the facility and everything," Presley said of his official visit. "Really just, like, hanging out with a lot of the recruits and playing games... I feel really good [about Oklahoma]. Being an Oklahoma State kid, the first couple of visits before this, it was a little weird. But you get — I’m not going to say used to it, but — you get adapted to it. It’s just another college. They want you, and they’re a big college, so you can’t just throw them out the way just because of the rivalry and everything. So you always gotta put that aside and do what’s best for you and just go ahead with it.”

What do the Sooners like about Presley, a Bixby (Okla.) native who's the No. 10 player within state lines in the 2026 cycle?

“Just that I’m a big corner, and I can run and cover like a small corner," he remarked. "So for my size, I’m really good at recovering and running and just being physical.”