Cozart commits to Sooners

Cozart is now the sole receiver commitment for the class, after Los Alamitos (Calif.) High’s DeAndre Moore decommitted Monday.

Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus receiver Ashton Cozart , fresh off his visit for OU junior day, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Friday evening.

A couple of months later, and nothing had changed, and Oklahoma once again has a wide receiver commitment for the 2023 class.

A high three-star prospect, Cozart has been a priority for OU for a long time. He had announced a top six in the fall, and there were a lot of rumblings about Cozart being ready to commit the day after OU’s Bedlam loss at Oklahoma State.

We all know what happened there with Lincoln Riley leaving for USC, so Cozart took a step back to reevaluate his options.

The Sooners never went away. And after first-year head coach Brent Venables finalized his staff, Cozart knew OU wasn’t going anywhere and neither was he.

He spent the last couple of weeks at Texas and OU and let everybody know Tuesday night to expect some fireworks Friday.

Cozart is a big play waiting to happen, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch as a junior with more than 10 touchdowns.

Cozart becomes the fourth commitment for the 2023 class and the third ever since the Venables era officially began in Norman. No doubt his relationship with quarterback commit, Denton Guyer’s Jackson Arnold, helped here and should help the Sooners the rest of the cycle.