Oklahoma's 2019 recruiting class was largely set going into National Signing Day but one of the big announcements they were waiting for was Rivals250 defensive back Jeremiah Criddell from national powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. We take a look at what the Sooners got following his nationally televised announcement this morning.

Primary Recruiter: Kerry Cooks

How it Happened: Criddell was an early offer for the Sooners and at various points Oklahoma seemed to be a true contender but following his commitment to Oregon things, for a while, seemed to go quiet. Then things changed rapidly and Criddell took a trip to Norman and there was a lot of gossip that the Sooners, helped by his close friend Brendan Radley-Hiles, would be the landing spot. After an official visit to Oregon last weekend, that seemed to be lost but things came together nicely for Oklahoma as they rode out a tough battle.

What He Brings: Criddell is a dynamic defensive back who spent much of his senior year at safety but seems to have the most comfort at cornerback. He has a great frame and has spent time playing in, arguably, the nation's most competitive district. He'll be as ready to help immediately as any defensive back the Sooners signed in 2019.