Crimson Combine: Live Blog

NORMAN — The OUInsider crew is here at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the first Crimson Combine. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. Today will include 7-on-7 drills, one-on-one battles, fan activities and a lot more. The combine will be streamed on Sooner Sports Network. Follow along here for live updates....

2:16

We're getting into full-team work here. Here's the first-string defense: Reggie Powers, Jacobe Johnson, Jayden Hardy, Damonic Williams, Gracen Halton, Taylor Wein, R Mason Thomas, Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie, Devon Jordan, Robert Spears-Jennings. First-string offense: John Mateer, Carson Kent, Xavier Robinson, Elijah Thomas, Zion Kearney, Deion Burks, Jacob Sexton, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Troy Everett, Febechi Nwaiwu, Derek Simmons.

2:03

We're into the 7-on-7 drills. Deion Burks makes the first highlight of the day with a big catch on a pass from John Mateer. Other members of the first group: Xavier Robinson, Jaren Kanak, Zion Kearney, Elijah Thomas.

1:54 p.m.

Going through half-line drills. With the first-team offense, it's John Mateer, Troy Everett, Derek Simmons, Febechi Nwaiwu, Zion Kearney and Kaden Helms.

1:30 p.m.

We are now into the individual drills. Will update here with the position group orders. RB: Gavin Sawchuk, Sam Franklin, Xavier Robinson, Tory Blaylock, Taylor Tatum, Gabe Sawchuk CB: Kendel Dolby, Gentry Williams, Jeremiah Newcombe, Jacobe Johnson, Maliek Hawkins, Devon Jordan

1:15 p.m.

OU kicker Austin Welch just made a 25-yard field goal, then missed a 35-yard field goal, then made a 46-yard field goal. Liam Evans also made one from about 45 yards out. Special teams! Here are the players working at punt returner: Omarion Robinson, Jacob Jordan, Devon Jordan.

1:06 p.m.

Sooners GM Jim Nagy, currently being interviewed down on the field during the Crimson Combine. "Hate what happened to Javonnie Gibson last week... It's something that couldn't have been avoided." We reported last week that Gibson suffered a significant injury during practice.

12:53