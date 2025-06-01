Sanders, Emerling deliver vs. Oregon to keep OU's hopes alive at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooners' offense hadn't really shown up at the Women's College World Series. Heading into Sunday's do-or-die game with Oregon, the Sooners just needed something.

They did, in fact, get something, and it came from a (somewhat) unexpected place.

The Sooners fell into an early 1-0 hole lead after Dezianna Patmon hit a solo home run off of Kierston Deal in the top of the second inning. But the response came immediately in the bottom of the frame, when Isabela Emerling blasted a solo home run to left field.

In the bottom of the third inning, Cydney Sanders followed with a two-run home run that gave the Sooners a 3-1 lead.

That sequence was critical in punctuating the Sooners' 4-1 win over Oregon at Devon Park, keeping their hopes alive in the Women's College World Series.

With the win, the Sooners advance to the WCWS semifinals against Texas Tech on Monday.

The veteran duo was instrumental in giving the Sooners the lead, but Sanders wasn't done there. After OU went scoreless in fourth inning, Sanders delivered her second home run of the game in the fifth.