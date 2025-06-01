Sanders, Emerling deliver vs. Oregon to keep OU's hopes alive at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooners' offense hadn't really shown up at the Women's College World Series. Heading into Sunday's do-or-die game with Oregon, the Sooners just needed something.
They did, in fact, get something, and it came from a (somewhat) unexpected place.
The Sooners fell into an early 1-0 hole lead after Dezianna Patmon hit a solo home run off of Kierston Deal in the top of the second inning. But the response came immediately in the bottom of the frame, when Isabela Emerling blasted a solo home run to left field.
In the bottom of the third inning, Cydney Sanders followed with a two-run home run that gave the Sooners a 3-1 lead.
That sequence was critical in punctuating the Sooners' 4-1 win over Oregon at Devon Park, keeping their hopes alive in the Women's College World Series.
With the win, the Sooners advance to the WCWS semifinals against Texas Tech on Monday.
The veteran duo was instrumental in giving the Sooners the lead, but Sanders wasn't done there. After OU went scoreless in fourth inning, Sanders delivered her second home run of the game in the fifth.
It marked the 13th home run of the season for Sanders and her second multi-home run game. Sanders has now hit five career home runs at the WCWS.
It was a much-needed offensive outing from Emerling and Sanders. Emerling had just two hits in her last 23 at-bats coming into the day and was 1-of-9 in the NCAA Tournament. Sanders was 2-of-14 in the NCAA Tournament. But against the Ducks, they accounted for all four runs.
It was a much-needed lift considering the Sooners again had issues advancing runners. Kasidi Pickering and Ella Parker had back-to-back base hits to open the bottom of the first, but both were left stranded to keep OU scoreless. Pickering and Parker were on first and third base, respectively, in the second inning but Sydney Barker struck out to leave them stranded.
The Sooners left eight runners stranded, which has been an issue at the WCWS.
However, the Sooners kept Oregon from finding a rhythm offensively. Deal got the start in the circle and allowed four hits and one earned run through 2.2 innings, striking out three batters without any walks. Sam Landry entered late in the second inning and pitched the rest of the way, allowing just two hits while striking out six batters.
The Sooners improve to 52-8 on the season. Oregon's season ends with a 54-10 record.
The Sooners will clash with Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) and will need to beat the Red Raiders twice to advance to the WCWS Championship Series. The if-necessary game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!
Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!
Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!