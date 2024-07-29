This is about to be the most insightful Crimson Crossover yet. I will have team notes that I have gathered all throughout summer practices. You will not want to miss this batch of team notes as well as two 2025 recruiting notes. If you are not an OUInsider member, Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!