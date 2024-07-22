If you recall, in last week's installment of the Crimson Crossover, I mentioned to stay tuned for this week's segment. We were supposed to analyze some Jeremiah Fears film and discuss his fit at Oklahoma. However, that will be delayed for one week because today we need to talk about a new visitor, Alabama transfer Kris Parker.

I know what you're thinking: a 6'9" point guard? Well, I would label Parker as a wing, primarily a three, but with the ability to play the two. I don't see him playing point guard. Out of high school, Parker was ranked No. 88 nationally and was the No. 16 shooting guard in his class. Parker held offers from UCF, Villanova, Kansas State, Illinois, and many others before ultimately choosing Alabama. In his senior year of high school, he averaged 24.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 2.4 blocks.

One Rivals scouting report on Parker out of high school stated: "His size, skill, and athleticism package rival some of the best wings in the class right now. He has five-star potential in the long term."

Nate Oats recruited Parker "to sell him on kind of that Herb Jones defensive role," he told local media. Parker did not play in either of Alabama's first two games before suffering an eye injury. Following the injury, Oats and the Crimson Tide began discussing a redshirt. Oats told local media, “We're in the process of talking about possibly redshirting Kris. Just [to] get [him] stronger, get [him] better at some things. I think he's got a chance to be really good. He had the injury. He’s healed from the injury. He’s practicing, but we're in the process of talking through that right now.”

Out of high school, it was clear that Parker had a lanky frame, and the Crimson Tide used the redshirt to add weight to that once lanky frame. “He’s gotten a lot better,” said Oats when talking to local media about Parker's status. “He’s a much better defender, he’s using his athleticism. He's becoming a better shooter. That’s the one area that he's really got to work hard on in the offseason, but he has become better. He's just getting better every day in practice, and he's a great kid.”

Last week, Parker told OUInsider that Moser's message to him was, "he wants to get back to the Final Four and thinks I'm a big piece since I've seen what it takes." One reason Parker would be a big piece is because of the injury to Jeff Nwankwo. The Sooners could use some extra wing depth, and Parker could provide that along with a high ceiling. If Parker can keep adding size to his frame and further develop his jumpshot, there's no doubt that he could help Oklahoma this year.

In addition to his Oklahoma visit which begins today, Parker is also scheduled for an Oklahoma State visit on Wednesday, July 24th.

