Before delving into a plethora of recruiting updates, let's first examine Oklahoma's current non-conference schedule, which has yet to be finalized.

Tracking Oklahoma's non-conference games

So far, we know of nine games that the Sooners will play, starting with their season opener against Lindenwood on November 4th. Another buy game on the schedule is Texas A&M-Commerce, which will head to Norman on November 21st. From November 27th-29th, Oklahoma will play three games in the Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their potential opponents are Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Providence, and West Virginia. In the SEC/ACC Challenge, Oklahoma will take on Georgia Tech in Norman on December 3rd. Reportedly, the Sooners will play Bedlam in Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center on December 14th, though this game has not yet been confirmed. In the Jumpman Invitational, where the Sooners lost to North Carolina last year, they will take on Michigan on December 18th. The final game we know about is Central Arkansas in Norman on December 22nd.

Official visit primer

The Rundown: Jaylon Dean-Vines took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma back in February and loved it. The Sooners have been on the Dallas, Texas native since last summer when they became his first power five offer. On the EYBL circuit for Team Griffin, Dean-Vines has averaged 12.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He has shot 55.0% from the field, 45.5% from three-point range, and 75.0% from the free throw line. Playing 24.7 minutes per game, he has also contributed 0.8 turnovers, 0.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. He will begin his official visit on June 25th and it will last until June 27th. This is Dean-Vines' only scheduled visit as of now, and the plan for a long time has been to take this official visit. Chester Frazier and West Virginia, along with Iowa State and other schools, have tried to get involved here, but none have made enough progress to get a visit from Dean-Vines. It has been Ryan Humphrey who has done a great job in this recruitment and has positioned the Sooners as the front runners. It would not be at all surprising if the Sooners closed the door on this recruitment this weekend. It at least feels like that is where this could be headed.

The Rundown: Ever since offering the four-star guard out of Springdale, Arkansas, the Sooners have done a great job in the recruitment of Courtland Muldrew. For a few weeks now, it has been Oklahoma and Ole Miss who have been in the driver's seat, despite many schools offering Muldrew due to his incredible performances this summer. Since joining Team Thad on the EYBL circuit, Muldrew has averaged 16.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He has shot 52.0% from the field, 37.3% from three-point range, and 89.8% from the free throw line. Playing 20.8 minutes per game, he has also contributed 0.8 turnovers, 0.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game. Porter Moser has been Muldrew's primary recruiter and has done a great job for Oklahoma. With the way Muldrew has played this summer, he is setting himself up for a massive performance at Peach Jam. If Muldrew remains uncommitted in two weeks, his recruitment might get even more competitive after Peach Jam. The Sooners know that this visit is incredibly important and how huge making a move on Muldrew before Peach Jam would be.

Notes on the center position

Jaden Toombs, recently selected for the 2024 USA Men's U17 National Team, has had a standout summer on the EYBL circuit. He's averaged 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for Drive Nation. Toombs boasts impressive shooting percentages: 66.4% from the field, 40.0% from three-point range, and 78.4% from the free throw line. Defensively, he's contributed 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while maintaining a low turnover rate of 0.8 per game. Toombs has already visited Texas Tech and the Red Raiders appear to be in a good position, but he's also planning visits to Oklahoma, LSU, and Louisville in the fall. Humphrey and the Sooners have been involved with Toombs since early on, giving them a solid position in his recruitment. Both LSU and Oklahoma are seen as contenders who could challenge Texas Tech for Toombs' commitment.