Before delving into a plethora of recruiting updates, let's first examine Oklahoma's current non-conference schedule, which has yet to be finalized.

This installment of the Crimson Crossover features loads of insider intel regarding this week's official visitors. Additionally, we will dive into a few names to watch at the center position and more. This week is huge for Oklahoma basketball recruiting, and with OUInsider, you will get more basketball coverage than anywhere else on the market. If you are not already subscribed, you are in luck. Get OUInsider for FREE until fall camp by signing up with promo code CHAMPUBBQ24 . This offer ends today, June 24th, so act fast! For the latest updates on how each visit goes, make sure to take advantage of the offer and sign up for OUInsider.com today.

So far, we know of nine games that the Sooners will play, starting with their season opener against Lindenwood on November 4th. Another buy game on the schedule is Texas A&M-Commerce, which will head to Norman on November 21st.

From November 27th-29th, Oklahoma will play three games in the Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their potential opponents are Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Providence, and West Virginia.

In the SEC/ACC Challenge, Oklahoma will take on Georgia Tech in Norman on December 3rd. Reportedly, the Sooners will play Bedlam in Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center on December 14th, though this game has not yet been confirmed.

In the Jumpman Invitational, where the Sooners lost to North Carolina last year, they will take on Michigan on December 18th. The final game we know about is Central Arkansas in Norman on December 22nd.