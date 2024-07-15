Crimson Crossover: Transfer to visit Oklahoma, updates on 2025 recruits
Let's jump straight into this week's Crimson Crossover, which will feature three premium notes on potential roster additions. We'll also pull back the curtain and discuss one transfer who has impressed throughout summer practices.
Oklahoma officially announced the signing of Mohamed Wague, who will join the Sooners after finishing some classes at Alabama. With a roster spot still available, the Sooners' transfer portal class might not be complete yet. However, as of now, Kobe Elvis, Jadon Jones, Brycen Goodine, Duke Miles, Jeff Nwankwo, and Wague have all signed.
There has been a considerable amount of buzz around one player so far, and that is Elvis. The Dayton transfer has been impressive and has put himself in a great position heading into the fall. As a reminder, in his junior season at Dayton, Elvis averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. He posted shooting percentages of 37.9% from the field, 37.0% from behind the arc, and an impressive 84.7% from the free throw line. Elvis played and started in 33 games for the Flyers, logging an average of 28.5 minutes per game.
As of right now, it is safe to assume that Elvis, Jalon Moore, and Sam Godwin will be in Oklahoma's starting lineup on November 4th. Elvis can serve as a solid connecting piece for the Sooners, with the potential to play off the ball and serve as a shooter.
