Over the next few weeks in the Crimson Crossover, I'll be answering your questions about Oklahoma basketball, recruiting, and SEC hoops in general. Each week, we'll dive deep into one of your questions. This week, we'll explore SOONERN79's question: 'Who will lead the team in scoring this season?' But we won't stop there—we'll also examine which players are likely to contribute significant scoring behind the leading scorers.

Javian McCollum led the Sooners last year, averaging 13.3 points per game, and right behind him was Otega Oweh, who averaged 11.4 points per game. With both of them gone, who will it be this year? It’s not incredibly difficult to predict the top two leading scorers on this team. It would be a guard-forward duo with Jeremiah Fears and Jalon Moore.

Moore showed a ton of flashes last season, and you can expect him to take another step forward this year. There’s no reason he can’t average 15-17 points for the Sooners this season. Moore has taken a leadership role on this team, and he is incredibly hungry.

He shot 41% from behind the arc last season on 2.0 attempts per game. In the previous season at Georgia Tech, he shot 11.4%. There was clear improvement from Moore last year from behind the arc. If he can keep shooting the ball well, his value increases tremendously. If Moore can shoot like he did last year, it changes the way teams have to defend him. Not only do they have to worry about him driving, but they have to worry about his shot as well.

A big thing for Moore will be transition points, as Porter Moser and the staff will continue to put an emphasis on pace of play. You can also expect Moore to see a significant amount of minutes at center. He’ll be able to be a threat in the dunker spot and in the pick and roll.

A guard like Fears does nothing but help Moore. Fears may be young, but the expectation is that he’ll come in and have an impressive season. You can expect him to be in the top two of scoring for Oklahoma this year.

It’s difficult to predict how many points Fears may average, especially considering he hasn’t practiced with the team yet, but I could see him averaging anywhere between 13-20 points. Yes, 20 points is extremely aggressive, but he’s got that type of talent. You may think I’m crazy for saying Fears could average that much in the SEC, but look at Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard—he averaged 17.1 points last year as a freshman. Fears can do it.

He’s got the ability to be a three-level scorer, he’s good in transition, but one aspect he’ll see a lot of volume in is when the shot clock is running down. Fears will be the guy who can break his defender down when the shot clock is low. The Sooners didn’t have a lot of that before the addition of Fears. I’d expect Fears to be the catalyst for this team.