NORMAN — If there's anything Oklahoma struggled with last season, it was winning close games in conference play. In fact, four of the Sooners' losses to Big 12 opponents came by three or fewer points.

That appeared to be possible again with this year's squad on Saturday.

Despite leading for nearly the entire game, the Sooners struggled to put Iowa State away. And at the 4:10 mark, two Cyclone free throws put them ahead 58-57 for only their second lead of the game.

How would the Sooners respond?

That's when Javian McCollum went to work.

On the following possession, he found Sam Godwin for a dunk. Next, he found Le'Tre Darthard for an open 3-pointer. Then, again he found Godwin for another dunk.

Those three-straight possessions gave the Sooners a six-point lead and led to a 14-5 run to close out the game, as they opened conference play with a 71-63 win over the Cyclones at the Lloyd Noble Center.

"I think there was never huge runs, but like both teams were answering it," OU coach Porter Moser said. "Like for instance, they came out of half and tied it and I was close to calling a timeout and I didn’t and then we got it right back to five again. Then we scored a couple of times. I think it was a back-and-forth against two high-level teams.

I think the biggest run might have been that last four minutes getting that separation. And that’s what this league is going to be. But you’ve got to have resolve. You’ve got to come down and got to get stops. If they get you, you’ve got to come down and have a good offensive possession... I thought both teams were answering the bell."

The win improves the No. 11 Sooners to 13-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.

Here's two takeaways and notes from the victory: