OKLAHOMA CITY — Last week before the Sooners' Super Regional matchup with Florida State, Patty Gasso said the Sooners needed more production from the bottom of the lineup.

That was particularly true for first baseman Cydney Sanders and second baseman Alynah Torres, who had combined for just five hits across eight postseason games. The Sooners had managed to sweep their way to the WCWS, but Sanders and Torres' struggles at the plate were evident. Heading into Thursday's first-round matchup against Duke, a top-ranked defensive team, the Sooners really needed it more than ever.

Sanders and Torres came through in a huge way.

Torres got started early, blasting a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. That home run didn't just come with two outs on the board — it pushed the Sooners' lead to three runs, which helped them take control of the game after they fell behind early.

But Sanders' hit was especially notable. The junior blasted a two-run home run in the fourth inning to push the lead to 6-1, leaving no doubt about whether the Sooners would advance to Saturday's quarterfinal.

Sanders and Torres were part of an offensive explosion for the Sooners, who combined for 11 hits and three home runs against a Duke team that ranked third nationally in ERA. The Blue Devils had surrendered just 26 home runs all season and had only allowed more than five runs just once.

The game was an example of the Sooners' true potential when everything is working, and just how impactful Torres and Sanders can be when they're making plays.

"The ball finally dropped today," Sanders said jokingly after the game. "That's very exciting for me. I've been working very hard with my teammates... I think it's a big thing because it's coming in the postseason. Everything before, for me, doesn't really matter. It's what's going on right now. I feel like I've been hitting the ball to everybody, but it finally fell today. I'm just happy as can be, honestly."

"Duke is a really good pitching staff," Torres added. "Props to them. They're going to be hard to beat. I want to say, as well, we're playing loose, having fun, knowing this is our last week together as a team, taking it in, playing free, passing the bat and having fun."

It was a huge, positive sign for the former Arizona State duo to both rediscover their explosiveness in a big stage, considering the struggles in recent weeks.

Torres has been mostly consistent this season, posting a batting average of .333 to go with nine home runs. But she went just three for 17 at the plate coming into Thursday, and she had hit just one home run since March 28.

Sanders, in particular, had struggled. Her batting average had fallen to .248 coming into the game and she had logged just two hits in her last 15 at-bats. After a mid-March run of eight home runs in eight games, Sanders' power hitting had gone cold. It had been a rough drop off for Sanders, who batted .425 with 21 home runs during her freshman year at Arizona State, which resulted in her winning PAC 12 Freshman of the Year.

But Gasso's message to Sanders and Torres has been the same all season.

"Since they've been here, they've really been trying to be the hitters that they were at Arizona State before they got here," Gasso said. "It really doesn't matter to me what you've done through the season. This is where everyone's going to remember it. For here, they get another redo. I get to start over.

"For Cyd Sanders, I am thrilled. Every time she takes a swing, everybody is like, 'Whoa, a swing and miss. Sometimes she'll cheat herself. She really was focused. You could feel that. She had good (batting practice), good week of practice. Alynah just loves big moments, too. I'm really excited for both of them going forward."

Sanders and Torres finding their offense is a huge boost as the Sooners continue at the WCWS.

The Sooners will matchup with UCLA at 2 p.m. Saturday (ABC), facing a Bruins teams that boasts two quality pitchers in Taylor Tinsley (1.93 ERA) and Kaitlyn Terry (2.35 ERA). If they win, they could face Florida, Texas or Alabama, or even rematch with Duke. The latter three teams all rank inside the top 11 nationally in ERA and opposing batting average.

But if Sanders and Torres can continue their momentum from Thursday, the Sooners proved they're gonna be incredibly tough to beat.

"I'm proud of these two," Hansen said. "They've been working hard... Nobody can do this by themselves. Not one person can step in that box and win the World Series by themselves. It's going to take all 21 of us to get the job done and to keep working hard and pressing forward.

"Really happy and really proud for them. Excited to see what it looks like going forward."