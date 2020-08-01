SoonerScoop - Damond Harmon commits to Sooners

It’s technically August, but the big month of recruiting for Oklahoma continued once again since July 4, especially in the secondary.

A lot of people expected fireworks after five-star quarterback Caleb Williams committed to OU on July 4, but it’s been at defensive back instead of any of the offensive skill positions.

Harmon becomes the third commitment in the secondary since July 4 and the fourth overall as OU is now up to 13 pledges for #LincUp21.

OU didn’t feel like it would be the team to beat when it offered March 31, but the Sooners and Harmon kept building the bond. That was escalated in the right direction following Harmon’s virtual visit with OU on May 22.

Harmon announced a top five of OU, South Carolina, Georgia, Penn State and Tennessee in late June, and it became clear in the last month that the Sooners had taken control.

Classified as a cornerback, there’s no question one thing that stood out to OU coaches Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch and Roy Manning is Harmon’s versatility. It’s not out of the realm of possibility to see Harmon, with his size, end up at safety. It gives OU options as it looks to close out the defensive back group in 2021.

Adding Harmon sees the Sooners getting into the state of Virginia, which certainly doesn’t happen too much. And if OU has its way, it’ll go back there in three weeks. Harmon’s teammate, four-star defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam, is expected to announce Aug. 22. OU is one of the favorites at this time.

Harmon joins Austin (Texas) Johnson cornerback Latrell McCutchin (July 4) and Greenville (Texas) High cornerback Caleb Johnson (July 30) as the other members of the secondary to announce their commitment to the Sooners in the last four weeks.