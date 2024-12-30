Damonic Williams announces he will return for Sooners in 2025

Despite finishing the 2024 season with a 6-7 record, there are reasons to be optimistic for Oklahoma's 2025 season – if they combine some new pieces with key returners.
One player that the Sooners need to return on the defensive side of the ball is Damonic Williams, who played a pivotal role in Oklahoma's defensive line rotation.
On Monday, he put an end to any rumors or anxiety that he might be leaving early to declare for the NFL Draft.
The junior from Torrance, California, announced that he will return for the 2025 season via social media with the caption, "Jobs not finished."
As is often the case for interior defensive linemen, the box score is truly indicative of the impact Williams had for OU in 2024.
A starter in all 13 games, Williams totaled 36 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble, and two quarterback hurries for the Sooners in 2024. After outstanding seasons for TCU in 2022 and 2023, Williams actually turned in the best season of his collegiate career in '24, at least by Pro Football Focus's standards.
According to PFF, Williams finished with a defensive grade of 74.3 and a rush defense grade of 81.4, ranking him third and second among defensive linemen for OU this season.
With veteran defenders like Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman headed to the NFL, getting a multi-year starter back for an all-important 2025 season is huge news.
