Damonic Williams announces he will return for Sooners in 2025

Despite finishing the 2024 season with a 6-7 record, there are reasons to be optimistic for Oklahoma's 2025 season – if they combine some new pieces with key returners.

One player that the Sooners need to return on the defensive side of the ball is Damonic Williams, who played a pivotal role in Oklahoma's defensive line rotation.

On Monday, he put an end to any rumors or anxiety that he might be leaving early to declare for the NFL Draft.

The junior from Torrance, California, announced that he will return for the 2025 season via social media with the caption, "Jobs not finished."