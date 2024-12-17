Damonic Williams to make decision on future 'next week'

NORMAN — Will Damonic Williams return to Oklahoma for his senior season?

He's still mulling it over.

The third-year defensive tackle is participating in the Sooners' bowl practice, but his future remains up in the air. However, there's a timeline for that decision.

"Me, (defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and head coach Brent Venables) have been talking about it," Williams said. "A lot of sit-down conversations on the phone with my family. It’s just, you know, take it one day at a time.

"Probably (decide), for sure, by next week. That will probably be the deadline for me to decide all that."

In the meantime, Williams said he's on track to play in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27 "as of right now." But the Sooners are likely more interested in Williams sticking around longer than that.

Williams was a huge portal addition last spring, and he immediately stepped into a starting role on the interior defensive line. He was one of the most consistent contributors on the defense, recording 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble. He started in all 12 games and played 393 snaps, the ninth most on the Sooners' defense, per Pro Football Focus. He finished with the second-highest tackling grade (83.9) and the fifth-highest rush defense grade (81.7).

Williams had already been a two-year starter at TCU before arriving in Norman. But even though the Sooners' lack of team success was a disappointment, the season represented a step forward for Williams.

"Honestly, doing what I thought deep down inside that I couldn’t do," Williams said. "Come to a whole new university and prove a lot of people wrong about me as a person and as a player. I’m glad I could do that and show my little brother, Josh, that if I can do it, you can do it, too, for his upcoming journey in college, but he’s still a sophomore in high school. But that was my reason why.

"A lot of people think it’s for selfish stuff and this and that. I just wanted to show my little brother that if I can do it, you can do it. never give up on yourself."

It's unclear where Williams would land if he declared early for the NFL Draft. The deadline to declare for the draft is Jan. 15, while the transfer portal window closes on Dec. 28 — the day after OU's bowl game.

Williams, a true junior, has one year of eligibility remaining and would again factor into the interior defensive tackle rotation next year alongside Gracen Halton, Jayden Jackson and David Stone. And while he's considering returning next season, he's confident the position group is in a good position regardless of his return.

"Honestly, with or without me, they’re some ballers," Williams said. "Coach Bates, Coach V did a really great of recruiting the guys they wanted in that room. If I decide to come back, we’ll be ballers. If I don’t, ballers, no matter what. I’m just proud to see my guys. Blessed to be in that room."

