Danny Stutsman, Ethan Downs, Billy Bowman compete at NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and Oklahoma has three representatives: Linebacker Danny Stutsman, defensive end Ethan Downs and safety Billy Bowman. Stutsman and Downs went through drills on Thursday, while Bowman competed on Friday. The three former Sooners hope to boost their respective draft stocks with good showings at the combine. Here are the results for all three players and how they fared against the competition:

Advertisement

DANNY STUTSMAN

40-yard dash: 4.52 seconds (4th among linebackers) 10-yard split: 1.55 seconds (5th among linebackers) Vertical jump: 34'' (10th among linebackers) — It was a very solid showing for Stutsman, particularly in the 40-yard dash. The performance should only boost the draft stock for Stutsman, who's currently projected as a second or third-round pick.

ETHAN DOWNS

40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds (10th among DEs) 10-yard split: 1.62 seconds (6th among DEs) Vertical jump: 34'' (12th among DEs) Broad jump: 9' 11'' (14th among DEs) 3-Cone drill: 7.58 seconds (11th among DEs) 20-yard shuttle: 4.59 Bench: 32 (1st among DEs) — Downs, who has been on the borderline as a day-three draft pick, really needed a good performance at the combine. Fortunately for him it was a really good showing, particularly in the 40-yard dash and on the bench.

BILLY BOWMAN