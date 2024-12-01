Danny Stutsman, Joe Jon Finley, others address futures following LSU loss

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA — As the final seconds ticked off the clock in Saturday's 37-17 loss to LSU, the focus quickly shifted to the futures of Oklahoma's coaches and players. Those questions range from short term and long term. Some players, like Jackson Arnold, are tasked with evaluating their collegiate future. Others, such as Billy Bowman and Danny Stutsman, will evaluate whether to play in the Sooners' upcoming bowl game. Here's a look at some of the noteworthy players and coaches, and what they said about their futures following the loss to LSU:

DANNY STUTSMAN

Context: The senior linebacker led the Sooners in tackles against TCU with 10. Was it his final appearance as a Sooner? Stutsman famously returned for his senior season, but he's added another impressive year to his resume. He finished the regular season with 110 tackles and was named as a finalist for the Butkus Award earlier this week. If his stock for the NFL Draft is high enough, Stutsman could opt out of the team's upcoming bowl game. Quote: “I haven’t made a decision yet. I’m more so focused on LSU, but I’ll take these next few days to really evaluate my options.”

BILLY BOWMAN

Context: Bowman is in a similar situation as Stutsman. Both players are in their final year of eligibility, and both could opt out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Quote: "I haven't considered that yet. Still thought to be put behind that... I'm sure I'll come up with something in the next couple of weeks before."

JOE JON FINLEY

Context: The OU co-offensive coordinator spent the last four games as the program's playcaller falling Seth Littrell's dismissal in October. But as the Sooners' search for a new offensive coordinator has continued, it's clear it won't be Finley. Finley could opt to return as the program's co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, or he could look for another opportunity elsewhere. Quote: "I’ve got four kids and a wife that loves Oklahoma. At the end of the day, I’m going to go to work every single day and do my best until somebody tells me not to. Like I said, just proud of these guys for how they fought all year. That was a team that went through a lot of things, even tonight, kept fighting. Couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve done and through the trials that they’ve been through. They’re going to have a bright future here. "This is my alma mater. I love this place. I know some of the fans may not love me right now, but that’s OK, because that’s what this is all about. This is the standard at Oklahoma, I love this place, and I always want Oklahoma to do well, because this is home for me. Wish I could have done a better job tonight, but again, I’m proud of these guys for how they fought all year long. Cause they were put in a bad spot, and they just kept on fighting every single day, every single practice, every single meeting, every workout, never complained one time, came to work with a smile on their face. I’ll be forever grateful for those guys for that."

R MASON THOMAS