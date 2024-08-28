PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Danny Stutsman pledges personal NIL funds for OU walk-ons

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3h1SWk4TEZiYll3P3NpPXFTT095ZVd5UkZzX2Noa24/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Danny Stutsman is making the ultimate gesture to a few of his teammates.

The veteran linebacker is donating significant funds made through name, image and likeness to the program's walk-ons, the Sooners announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes just a couple of days before the Sooners open the 2024 season at 6 p.m. against Temple.

To accompany the social post, the Sooners included a video of Stutsman addressing the walk-ons and the team to make the announcement.

"Obviously there's days where you feel like your hard work doesn't get seen, doesn't get noticed," Stutsman said in the Sooners' social media post. "But it really does here at Oklahoma. Every single day, we appreciate you guys. This team would be nothing without you guys. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I truly do mean that.

"I feel like I have a really good connection with all of you guys. I just know how much you put into this program... With that being said, I want to donate some of my NIL earnings to you guys so you guys can have a little something else. After the meetings, this will be in your lockers."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdXIgZ3V5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmJT dHV0c21hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARmJTdHV0c21hbjwvYT4g Y29udGludWVzIHRvIGJlIGEgbGVhZGVyIG9uIGFuZCBvZmYgdGhlIGZpZWxk IGFuZCBoYXMgZ2VuZXJvdXNseSBkb25hdGVkIGEgbGFyZ2UgcG9ydGlvbiBv ZiBoaXMgTklMIGVhcm5pbmdzIGJhY2sgdG8gdGhlIHdhbGstb25zIHdobyBo YXZlIGJlZW4gbG95YWwgdG8gb3VyIHByb2dyYW0gYW5kIFRlYW0gMTMwIPCf mYwgPGJyPjxicj5TdWJzY3JpYmUgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qb2luMW9rbGFob21hP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBq b2luMW9rbGFob21hPC9hPiB0byBoZWxwIHN1cHBvcnQgbW9yZSBtb21lbnRz IGxpa2UgdGhpcyBhbmQgdGhl4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82 UU9rd0dDQzE4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNlFPa3dHQ0MxODwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBPa2xhaG9tYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE9VX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x ODI4OTIyNzk4MDI4MzI4OTg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3Vz dCAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It's quite the gesture from Stutsman, who has largely become the face of the program in recent years.

Stutsman, heading into his fourth season with the Sooners, has become one of the program's key players and a recognizable face across college football. He's become the heart of the Sooners' defense, recording 239 tackles over the last two seasons. He earned a spot on the Butkus Award preseason watchlist for the country's most outstanding linebacker heading into the season.

Those accolades have opened NIL doors for Stutsman. Earlier this week, he participated in a commercial for Schwab Meat alongside Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb3QgdGhhdCBET0cgaW4g4oCYeWEhwqDwn5C2wqDwn4ytIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2Nod2FiTWVhdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2Nod2FiTWVhdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2RNTk9kT2xrRkUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kTU5PZE9sa0ZFPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55U3R1dHNtYW4gKEBGYlN0dXRzbWFuKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZiU3R1dHNtYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE4 Mjg0ODQ0NjQ5NDAzMDI2MTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0 IDI3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Now, it appears Stutsman is using those opportunities to reward some of the Sooners' unsung heroes.

