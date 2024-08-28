PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs
Danny Stutsman is making the ultimate gesture to a few of his teammates.
The veteran linebacker is donating significant funds made through name, image and likeness to the program's walk-ons, the Sooners announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes just a couple of days before the Sooners open the 2024 season at 6 p.m. against Temple.
To accompany the social post, the Sooners included a video of Stutsman addressing the walk-ons and the team to make the announcement.
"Obviously there's days where you feel like your hard work doesn't get seen, doesn't get noticed," Stutsman said in the Sooners' social media post. "But it really does here at Oklahoma. Every single day, we appreciate you guys. This team would be nothing without you guys. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I truly do mean that.
"I feel like I have a really good connection with all of you guys. I just know how much you put into this program... With that being said, I want to donate some of my NIL earnings to you guys so you guys can have a little something else. After the meetings, this will be in your lockers."
It's quite the gesture from Stutsman, who has largely become the face of the program in recent years.
Stutsman, heading into his fourth season with the Sooners, has become one of the program's key players and a recognizable face across college football. He's become the heart of the Sooners' defense, recording 239 tackles over the last two seasons. He earned a spot on the Butkus Award preseason watchlist for the country's most outstanding linebacker heading into the season.
Those accolades have opened NIL doors for Stutsman. Earlier this week, he participated in a commercial for Schwab Meat alongside Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin.
Now, it appears Stutsman is using those opportunities to reward some of the Sooners' unsung heroes.
