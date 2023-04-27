We’re down to two as OU adds its fourth transfer portal commitment in just over a week with former Utah Valley guard Le’Tre Darthard announcing his commitment to the Sooners on Thursday.

The pieces continue to come together for Porter Moser and Oklahoma basketball. A week ago when the Sooners had six open scholarship spots now seems like a lifetime ago.

Darthard will be coming home in a way, originally from Denton (Texas) Guyer.

He’ll have one season of eligibility left after playing one season in junior college and the last three at Utah Valley, using his COVID-option season to play in Norman.

He led UV in scoring and was a big reason why it reached the NIT semifinals. Darthard averaged 13.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals. Those numbers were good enough for him to earn All-WAC First Team honors and All-WAC Defensive Team.

Darthard’s career at Utah Valley has been one marked by steady improvement. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, he averaged just under six points his first year, then under 10 two years ago before his solid 2022-23 season.

He scored at least 10 points in 22 games last season, including five games of at least 25 points and a career-high 31-point outing.

Darthard shot 42.5 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3-point territory and a stellar 88.9 percent from the free throw line.

He becomes the third guard addition, joining former Siena point guard Javian McCollum and former Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares.

The Sooners have also landed former Pitt center John Hugley. With Darthard in the fold, the Sooners can search once again for another high-priority big man. OU currently has former San Diego State big man Keshad Johnson in for a visit.

One-by-one the boxes are being checked off as Moser and staff continue to address the clear needs to be better in 2023-24.