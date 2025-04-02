David Stone reflects on freshman season, growth heading into Year 2

NORMAN — There's a lot of differences for David Stone compared to a year ago.

The biggest difference is in his physical appearance. When the former five-star prospect arrived as a true freshman last spring, he weighed in at 275 pounds. This spring, he clocks in 313 pounds — nearly a 50-pound difference. There's also just a clearer confidence on the practice field for Stone, who now has a year under his belt. He's a more solidified piece in the defensive tackle rotation.

But the biggest difference might not be as noticeable to outside viewers.

While Stone certainly showed some flashes last season, he acknowledged that he struggled with balancing everything that comes with playing at a Power 4 program like Oklahoma.

"I feel like for myself, I had a big issue with being able to let my life outside of football affect my football," Stone said during Tuesday's media availability. "I dominated a lot of the team settings and stuff like that, but sometimes outside of that I could let my body language get bad because of stuff I had going on outside of football, whether it be grades or something.

"As a player, I had to learn how to compartmentalize those things, separate the two and handle the pressure of outside life with football."

On the field, Stone played more than a typical freshman. He appeared in all 13 games last season, joining Jayden Jackson as the only true freshman to appear in every game for the Sooners' defense. His playing time was limited, and he wore a cast on his arm for a lot of the season, as he finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in 94 snaps played, per Pro Football Focus.

However, he still wasn't producing like he hoped. But things feel a lot more balanced for Stone this spring.

For one, he's confident he's found his place off the field. Back in February, he was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor roll, which he takes great pride in. But on the field, he's found where he needed to grow. He took major steps in the weight room with strength coach Jerry Schmidt — something that wasn't easy for him — and he's dedicated himself more to the unglamorous parts of football.

"I feel like this year I made the jump as a player, being able to dominate this space, whether it's in life or football," Stone said. "... On the field, I've been killing it this spring. Winter workouts was a fun time for me. I'm up like 15, 20 pounds, moving better than ever. So those things, making those small improvements all over has been a big part of my game so far."

His teammates have noticed that improvement, too.

“He’s definitely a lot more confident," OU defensive end Adepoju Adebawore said. "He’s definitely gotten bigger, stronger. And you can just see his will to work. He loves to work. You can see his will to want to get better. Always want to pick brains especially with the coaches outside of football. You can see it. That’s what he’s improved.”

There's a lot to be excited about with Stone's potential next season. He's part of a defensive tackle rotation that boasts more experience, talent and continuity than arguably any position group on the team with the return of Damonic Williams, Gracen Halton and Jackson. If Stone can make a leap, it could really elevate the interior to new heights.

Stone credits defensive tackles coach Todd Bates with his improvement, too.

"During spring, I was second on the team in sacks. In fall camp, I led the team in sacks in fall camp. But I let a lot of things outside football affect how I was carrying myself," Stone said. "Regardless of all that, I’ve done better and I’ve grown as a man. Coach Bates has been a big part and helped me out with that with my family and being a bigger brother. It allows me to be that for the team, a lot of younger guys here. Being able to give them game on how to be a better player is something I take pride in as a human being. Those things, I think, are definitely necessary."

While Stone is confident in his growth as a player, he knows there's a long way to go in becoming a player that reaches his potential in the fall. But there is a lot to suggest that he's on the right path.

"Those talks (with Bates) made me grow as a player," Stone said. "A lot of the coaches use this as a symbol of my growth (up), going in that direction. I feel like as a player, had I learned that a little bit sooner, how to compartmentalize those things, the daily life as a player and what comes with it, I feel like my growth would have been monumental compared to where it is.

"I’ve grown a lot, still have a lot of growth to do. I’m not a finished product. I definitely see where I’ve come, but I still have a long ways to go."

