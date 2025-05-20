Softball Super Regional: Alabama overview

Oklahoma is certainly familiar with its next opponent.
The two-seed Sooners will host 15-seed Alabama this weekend in the super regional round at Love's Field. The two teams clashed for three games earlier this season in Tuscaloosa, with the Crimson Tide winning two of those games en route to a series victory.
Now, the Sooners have the chance for revenge in front of their home fans.
Here is an overview of the Crimson Tide and what the Sooners can learn from their previous matchup:
SERIES SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, GAME 1: 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
SATURDAY, GAME 2: 2 p.m. (ESPN)
SUNDAY, GAME 3: Time and TV TBD
ALABAMA OVERVIEW
Record: 40-21 (12-12 SEC)
Scoring offense: 5.82 runs per game (56th nationally)
Batting average: .316 (36th)
Defense: 2.93 ERA (42nd nationally)
Key players: Audrey Vandagriff — .406 batting average, 69 hits, 51 runs, 33 RBIs, 37 walks
Kali Heivilin — .371 batting average, 59 hits, 36 runs, 14 home runs, 46 RBIs, 26 walks
HOW THEY GOT HERE
Tuscaloosa Regional: 8-0 W vs. Jacksonville State (five innings), 4-3 W vs. Virginia Tech, 3-2 W vs. Virginia Tech
— The Crimson Tide had an easy first game against Jacksonville State before they were significantly tested by Virginia Tech in both the semifinals and finals. Virginia Tech took an early 2-0 lead in Game 1 before Alabama rallied. In Game 2, Alabama took an early 3-0 lead before holding off a late Virginia Tech rally.
Most notably, the Hokies outhit the Crimson Tide 15-9 across the two games. The Crimson Tide made it through unscathed, but the games ultimately came down to just a couple of plays.
OU-ALABAMA REWIND
SERIES RECAP (April 12-14)
Game 1: 5-1 W
Game 2: 1-6 L
Game 3: 1-2 L (eight innings)
— The Sooners failed to score through the first six innings of Game 1 before rallying in the seventh. Maya Bland opened things with a two-run home run before the Sooners eventually added three more runs to close the game.
— Without Sam Landry in the circle, the Sooners struggled in Game 2. Kierston Deal got the start and allowed four hits and three runs through 2.1 innings before she was pulled. Isabela Smith allowed two hits and one run in 0.2 innings before Audrey Lowry was inserted.
The true freshman was excellent in the final three innings, allowing just one hit and two runs. But the Sooners' early deficit, and the lack of offense, proved too much to overcome.
— The Sooners certainly had their chances in Game 3. OU scored just one run thanks to a solo home run from Nelly McEnroe-Marinas in the fourth inning. But they had opportunities in both the seventh and eighth inning. The Sooners had two base runners on in the seventh, but Kasidi Pickering and Gabbie Garcia failed to bring them home. Ella Parker and Ailana Agbayani both hit singles in the eighth inning, but Abby Dayton couldn't capitalize. Meanwhile, Landry held off Alabama for most of the game before Vandagraf hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth.
