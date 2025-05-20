Softball Super Regional: Alabama overview

Oklahoma is certainly familiar with its next opponent. The two-seed Sooners will host 15-seed Alabama this weekend in the super regional round at Love's Field. The two teams clashed for three games earlier this season in Tuscaloosa, with the Crimson Tide winning two of those games en route to a series victory. Now, the Sooners have the chance for revenge in front of their home fans. Here is an overview of the Crimson Tide and what the Sooners can learn from their previous matchup:

SERIES SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, GAME 1: 4 p.m. (ESPN2) SATURDAY, GAME 2: 2 p.m. (ESPN) SUNDAY, GAME 3: Time and TV TBD

ALABAMA OVERVIEW

Record: 40-21 (12-12 SEC) Scoring offense: 5.82 runs per game (56th nationally) Batting average: .316 (36th) Defense: 2.93 ERA (42nd nationally) Key players: Audrey Vandagriff — .406 batting average, 69 hits, 51 runs, 33 RBIs, 37 walks Kali Heivilin — .371 batting average, 59 hits, 36 runs, 14 home runs, 46 RBIs, 26 walks

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Tuscaloosa Regional: 8-0 W vs. Jacksonville State (five innings), 4-3 W vs. Virginia Tech, 3-2 W vs. Virginia Tech — The Crimson Tide had an easy first game against Jacksonville State before they were significantly tested by Virginia Tech in both the semifinals and finals. Virginia Tech took an early 2-0 lead in Game 1 before Alabama rallied. In Game 2, Alabama took an early 3-0 lead before holding off a late Virginia Tech rally. Most notably, the Hokies outhit the Crimson Tide 15-9 across the two games. The Crimson Tide made it through unscathed, but the games ultimately came down to just a couple of plays.

OU-ALABAMA REWIND