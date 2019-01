LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - One of Oklahoma's most vocal signees in the 2019 class has been Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Jaden Davis. The big-time playmaker knows what it means to be a 'STA' guy at Under Armour and is now ready to take on a leadership role for his class and, someday, for the Sooners. He spoke with SCOOPHD about his sales pitch to Oklahoma major recruits.